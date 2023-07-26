Caught in The Act: Unfaithful episodes are facing real or fake questions as viewers ask whether the show is scripted. Host Tami Roman has been busy promoting and looking for cast members to sign up, but is Caught in The Act: Unfaithful real or not? Reality Titbit looked into what fans are saying and what Tami is saying about the truth.

With a little help from relationship expert Kevin Carr and private investigator Brianne Joseph, Basketball Wives star Tami Roman manages to uncover both the truth and the receipts required to expose the cheats. However, the reality show is sparking questions among viewers, who can’t quite believe the situations that unfold…

Caught in The Act: Unfaithful episodes

Several Caught in The Act: Unfaithful fans are asking if it’s real or fake. A review on the show’s IMDB page states: “I was looking forward to this show because it sounded like Cheaters. It didn’t take long to see that the show was scripted.”

Another said: “This is clearly scripted. The acting is fake. Some of the tears look real. So, it seems like it’s part real and part fake.” However, producers genuinely asked real couples to take part on social media in April 2023.

The MTV show’s description reads: “With the help of Tami Roman and a team of relationship experts, spurned lovers take their cheating partners to task and get justice for their broken hearts.”

Scripted rumors swirl as fans question show

When the cheater is caught, they somehow already have a microphone on them. This confuses fans, yet MTV portrays the show as real, despite viewers who reckon the stars taking part are just acting.

One fan simply wrote on Twitter: “Is Tami Roman’s new show fake?” Another assumed it was not real and shared on social media: “Even though it’s fake I’m glad #MTVUnfaithful is back.”

“Soo fake #mtvunfaithful,” reacted a fellow viewer while watching the show. A similar show, Cheaters, was revealed to be staged in 2009, with Inside Edition reporting that several actors said they were paid to appear.

Tami asked real couples to take part

Tami encouraged budding participants to discover the truth and apply for the MTV show. She said, “If you have questions about your relationship and want to find out the truth, I’ll find out the truth for you.”

One participant told Tami on Instagram, “It was an honor and pleasure to be a part of this show for this season.” So, we know that real people appear on the show, but this star is a private investigator!

“I want to thank VH1 for entrusting me with such an empowering and entertaining series,” the reality host said, per Deadline, when the series received the green light for season 2.

Tami continued: “We all want love, but it’s always good to know the truth about who you’re trying to love. This show, if nothing else, will provide us with the insight into what to look for.”

