Celebrity Gogglebox: Meet Grayson, Philippa and Flo Perry on Instagram!

Channel 4 often airs charity specials of its shows. And, October 25th saw a load of famous faces on the Gogglebox sofa once again as the show held a special episode in aid of Stand Up For Cancer.

Martin and Roman Kemp, Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall and Nick and Liv Grimshaw are all celebrities who have featured on Gogglebox before, but there are some new faces in episode 7 of the show.

Yungblud and Jack Saunders and Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith are two new celebrity pairings on the Celebrity special of Gogglebox.

Now, let’s get to know Grayson, Philippa and Flo Perry from Celebrity Gogglebox.

Who are Grayson, Philippa and Flo Perry?

Grayson Perry, his wife, Philippa, and their daughter, Flo, all appeared on the Gogglebox sofa on October 25th. The family are, of course, recognisable, but where do we know Grayson and his family from?

Grayson is a very famous artist, while wife Philippa works as a psychologist and holds the role of Red Magazine’s Agony Aunt.

Grayson is on Instagram under the name of one of his alter egos – @alanmeasles. Philippa is also on Instagram as @thebookyouwish as well as having another account dedicated to her cat, Kevin (@kevinkittycat).

Grayson Perry: Career

Grayson Perry arguably Britain’s most famous artists. He’s well known for his ceramic vases and tapestries. In 2003 Grayson was awarded the Turner Prize and in 2013 appointed CBE for contributions to contemporary art.

He’s also worked in drawing, embroidery, printmaking as well as writing books and appearing on TV docuseries such as Why Men Wear Frocks.

Grayson has a second alter-ego named “Claire” and has dressed as a woman since around the age of 15. He and Philippa met at a creative writing class in 1987. Speaking to the Radio Times, she said of his transvestism: “I’ve never known anything else, I’ve been with him so long.”

Who is Flo Perry?

Flo Perry is a freelance illustrator and writer, working as an editor for BuzzFeed. You can follow her on her professional Instagram @floperrydraws and her personal one, @floperrydoesntdraw.

She’s also the author of a book released in October 2019, How To Have Feminist Sex

Speaking to Red Magazine in 2019, Flo said that her father cross-dressing never affected her: “Dad being a transvestite doesn’t really affect my life. Yeah, he stands out, but so do people with massive moles on their noses – he’s just slightly more pleasing to look at.”

