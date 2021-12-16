Who was Charleston Dupree Berry from The Challenge season 37?











The season finale of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies 2021 aired on Wednesday (December 15) and ended with a tribute for Charleston Dupree Berry.

The unexpected written honour made many fans wonder who the person mentioned was. We take a look at The Challenge’s tribute for the deceased Charleston Berry.

Who was Charleston Dupree Berry?

Charleston is thought to have worked closely with reality TV, including The Challenge‘s production company.

According to his LinkedIn, Charleston was an L.A. Workplace Manager at SoundCloud. He previously worked in a management position at the entertainment company Bunim Murray Productions.

The entertainment firm has produced award-winning shows for networks like MTV, HBO, Nickelodeon and more.

Bin Murray Productions has produced shows like I Am Cait, The Real World, Surviving R. Kelly and others.

His LinkedIn also reveals that Charleston graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor in Business Management and Administration.

From his Instagram, we know the business exec was a social butterfly as his feed has many pictures with his friends.

The Challenge season 37 pays tribute to crew member

As per Charleston’s obituary on Continental Funeral Home, the Soundcloud employee reportedly passed away on December 4th at the age of 39.

Charleston’s cause of death is not known but one of his close friends took to Instagram shortly after his death, mourning the loss of the star.

“I am so grateful to have been able to experience your light. We have been inseparable since the day we met; I have no idea how I am going to move forward without you,” Charleston’s friend Zaddy wrote.

