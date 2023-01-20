Chase Chrisley and Emmy’s wedding looms after his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley went to jail for bank fraud and tax evasion. Chrisley Knows Best fans are sharing their sadness that the Chrisley couple won’t be attending.

Emmy and Chase went public with their romance in summer of 2020, but the twosome had known each other for years. They’ve been together for three years but had a brief break-up before he finally popped the question.

As of January 18, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Todd will serve 12 years while his wife has begun her seven-year sentence. Fans begged Chase and Emmy to marry before their prison report date.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Chase Chrisley and Emmy’s wedding

Chase and Emmy often speak about their upcoming wedding. Just a few weeks ago, in December 2022, Emmy revealed that she “can’t wait to be your wife” in a loved-up Instagram post with her fiance.

She’s now in the Chrisley family “for good,” and is super close with Chase’s sister Savannah Chrisley. Chase got down on one knee and proposed in October 2022, several months after his parents were found guilty of bank fraud.

The entire proposal set-up was super romantic, as Chase had a whole bed of red roses laid down at the First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. Since then, fans thought they may hurry up their wedding, but they did not.

Chase and Emmy have not revealed a set wedding date. However, his sister Savannah stated on her podcast that she feels she “can’t get married” while her parents are in prison, or have any children.

During an episode of the Unlocked podcast, she said: “Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a kid. … [But I know] they’re going to eventually one day get to be a part of it.”

Savannah recalled how Todd encouraged her not to pause her life while they’re in jail. “Dad was like, ‘I may not be here in front of you, but I’m still alive. I’m still fighting. You don’t have to live a day without speaking to me,'” she said.

Chase and Emmy’s wedding date is looming in the next few years, but are staying quiet on when it will happen. One fan wrote: “It is sad that his parents are not gonna be at your wedding.”

Another penned underneath Emmy’s Instagram post of her and Chase hugging: “The timing of this seems so odd. Im happy for y’all but can you wait till your parents/in-laws are at least in custody.”

However, a fellow fan disagreed and said: “The timing actually makes perfect sense. Unless they wait 12 years (Todd’s sentence) to get married which I highly doubt they will his parents won’t be able to attend their wedding.

“At least this way the whole family gets to celebrate him finding the love of his life and his future wife all together.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley serving 19 years

Julie and Todd Chrisley were found guilty in June 2022 of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, as well as several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Julie has been assigned her federal inmate number – 72601-019. Todd is a registered prison inmate too, with the number 72600-019. He covered his face with a pillow as he entered the jail to serve 12 years.

He is incarcerated 650 miles from Julie’s prison, the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Todd is serving his time at FCA Pensacola, Florida, where he is expected to do a prison job, make his bed and stick to a schedule.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK