Chase Chrisley's height compared to his towering brother











Chase Chrisley’s height is on fan’s minds, after an episode saw his younger brother Grayson reach for a bowl on the top kitchen shelf.

The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley brothers have been sharing their sibling bond on-screen for years.

However, now that Grayson has grown from a young boy to a teenager, he has well and truly gone past his brother Chase in height.

Reality Titbit have rounded up how much taller – or shorter – he is compared to his family, including his brother Grayson Chrisley.

What is Chase Chrisley’s height?

Chase is currently 5 ft 5.

Viewers have started to notice how much smaller Chase is compared to some family members, such as his younger brother Grayson.

The Chrisley’s new house came with heights that Chase could not reach, such as the bowl on the top shelf of the cupboard.

It led to Chase saying his brother Grayson, 15, was just an “inch or two” taller than him, but it looks like he has quite a bit more height.

Chase is such a good big brother #ChrisleyKnowsBest — 👸🏾✨💜💛⚜️ (@chosenchan99) August 13, 2021

Chase Chrisley’s height compared to Grayson

Grayson Chrisley is now at a height of 6 ft, and has actually grown taller than his brother Chase.

This is according to his baseball player profile, which states that Chase’s brother is 135 pounds in weight.

Chase recently said he was jealous of his brother’s height, who appeared to be just a little bit taller than him in 2020 pictures.

However, since then, Grayson has shot up past his brother Chase.

Looking at #ChrisleyKnowsBest & when did Grayson get so big & tall & stuff?!!! Awww — Drella💋 (@Shaaaaaandrella) September 3, 2021

How tall are the Chrisley family?

Todd Chrisley is 5 ft 8, while Savannah is 5 ft 5, like her brother Chase.

Sister Lindsie Chrisley is 5 ft 8, like her father, and Kyle Chrisley is 5 ft 11, almost as tall as his younger sibling Grayson.

All of the children are relatively tall, with 5 ft 5 as the shortest height.

