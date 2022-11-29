Chase Chrisley is on fans’ minds after his parents Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison for 12 years and seven years respectively for bank fraud and tax evasion. Chase recently reshared an Instagram post on how loved ones can be “taken.”

Following news his parents’ prison sentences would start in January 2023, Chase has mostly remained quiet while his sister Savannah has openly spoken on her podcast of turning Todd and Julie’s social media comments off.

However, on Monday, November 28 the Chrisley Knows Best star gave us an insight into how he’s feeling about the court sentencing by reposting digital creator Royal Eyez’ moving Instagram message that speaks of loved ones.

Amid Todd and Julie Chrisley’s court drama, it appears Chase has been busy running his own company amid questions over what he does for a job.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Chase Chrisley shares Instagram post

Chase reshared a post to his Instagram Story that was written by Royal Eyez on November 27. The post speaks of “going out of your way to do something for someone you love because they could be taken from you.”

The moving post also notes: “Next time someone you love wants you to go for a walk or watch a football game or play a board game or just put your phone down and give them your undivided attention, just do it.”

A day after the photo was uploaded, Chase shared it with his followers. Last week, Chase’s sister Savannah also took to social media to share a quote by pastor Kimberly Jones, aka Real Talk Kim.

“Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him,” the post by Jones read. “Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

Here’s that poignant Royal Eyez post in full:

What happened to Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Todd and Julie Chrisley will report to jail on January 15, 2023 after being sentenced to 12 years and seven years respectively for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Judge Eleanor L Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison on Monday, November 21, 2022 with three years of supervised release, CNN reports. His wife Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison with three years of supervised release.

The couple were found guilty in June 2022 of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Where is their son Chase Chrisley now as Instagram reveals more?

Chase has yet to start planning his wedding to Emmy Medders, who he proposed to in October. If you’re a Chrisley Knows Best long-time viewer, you’ll know about Chase’s lavish proposal at a baseball stadium.

Chase’s latest grid post on Instagram was a photo of himself and Emmy on November 18, which he captioned: “Missing this one! Time to come home @emmymedders.” She responded: “Hahaha I love you and miss you more! 💕💕💕💕.”

Chase’s primary job involves his line of candles called the Chase Chrisley Collection. All four of his $35 scents are currently sold out, suggesting the business is doing incredibly well, as well as the $100 complete collection.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know