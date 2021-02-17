Who is Chase Severino's girlfriend Katie Cottle? My Big Fat Fabulous star comes face-to-face with Whitney!











Tonight, we will see Whitney Way Thore come face-to-face in a virtual call with her ex-fiance Chase Severino. So, who is his girlfriend?

TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life follows the reality of Whitney’s life, a woman who was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Along the way, she has faced issues with romance, such as her ex-fiance Chase Severino cheating on her, and having a baby with another woman.

So, who is Chase’s ex-girlfriend Katie Cottle? All is revealed below…

Screenshot: Whitney and Chase Meet Up | My Big Fat Fabulous Life, TLC Youtube

Who is Chase’s girlfriend Katie Cottle?

It is thought that Katie and Chase were together in December, 2020, three months after he became a father.

Looking at Instagram, it is not confirmed whether they were in a relationship, or if they are still together if they were.

We know that Katie studied University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and is from Charlotte, North Carolina – where Chase lived with Whitney.

While there are not many details about them, or Katie herself, some reports state that she is the mother of his daughter Aurora.

But this is not the case, as we found out that the mother of his baby is Sara Jackson – who regularly posts pictures of her and Chase’s daughter Aurora.

If that isn’t confusing enough, several fans are now convinced that Whitney and Chase’s previous relationship was fake.

Chase & Katie Cottle together for the baby…



We'll see how long that lasts 🙄



Chase & Katie will break up again when he wants a life besides being a dad.



Like every other guy not in love with his baby's mama.

#MyBigFatFabulousLife #MyBigFatFabLife — Penny (@maf7825) December 16, 2020

MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE: Has Whitney had weight loss surgery?

Who is Chase’s baby mama Sara Jackson?

Sara now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and grew up in Wake Forest.

She gave birth to daughter Aurora Joyce Severino in September 2020.

Sara is also believed to have a net worth of $100,000. Looking at her Facebook page, she has dogs, and is a pretty social person.

Chase took to Instagram to inform his followers that the mother of his baby would like to stay anonymous.

Some My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans have questioned whether Chase is married, but it doesn’t appear that he is – he doesn’t wear a ring!

Chase is probably talking to Whitney with his "baby mama" sitting right next to him. #MyBigFatFabulousLife #MyBigFatFabLife — KD Vee (@KdV_1982) December 2, 2020

INSTAGRAM: Who is Pickle Wheat on Swamp People?

Were Chase and Sara in a relationship?

Chase had known Sara for a long time before they had a baby together.

However, they were not thought to be in a relationship.

Chase previously told Whitney that he still “has a lot of love for her” and that he didn’t plan for any of this to happen.

WATCH MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK