









My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Chase Severino is currently taking on a new life as a father. So who is his baby mama Sara Jackson?

The TLC series has followed Whitney Thore’s journey for five years, since she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Ex-boyfriend Chase Severino met up with Whitney, following his unexpected news of a baby – with another woman.

So who is Sara Jackson? Here’s everything you need to know about her…

What happened between Whitney and Chase?

Chase and Whitney got engaged in Paris, but later broke up in May.

They broke off their engagement and announced their split on Instagram.

Whitney revealed she made the decision after finding out that he cheated on her with a woman, who he had fell pregnant.

As seen on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, they hadn’t seen each other for months until meeting up for a socially-distanced walk recently.

Who is Chase’s baby mama Sara Jackson?

Sara now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and grew up in Wake Forest.

She gave birth to daughter Aurora Joyce Severino in September 2020.

Sara is also believed to have a net worth of $100,000. Looking at her Facebook page, she has dogs, and is a pretty social person.

Chase took to Instagram to inform his followers that she would like to be anonymous, but later revealed her name publicly.

Are Chase and Sara in a relationship?

Chase had known Sara for a long time before they had a baby together.

However, they are not thought to be in a relationship.

Chase told Whitney he still “has a lot of love for her” and that he didn’t plan for any of this to happen.

