Who wrote Chayce Beckham's song '23'? About American Idol finale 2021!











American Idol 2021 came to a close on March 23rd, when the winner was officially announced as Chayce Beckham. What’s his song ’23’?

It came down to three singers, including Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham – but only one performer could take home the crown.

After Chayce’s name was announced, he went on to sing a song called ’23’, which viewers are curious to hear, and find out more about.

We looked inside the American Idol finale 2021 song, how Chayce is dealing with being in the charts, and who wrote the debut single.

AMERICAN IDOL – “419 (Grand Finale)” – “American Idol” is ready to crown its winner on a special three-hour live coast-to-coast season finale event airing SUNDAY, MAY 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHAYCE BECKHAM

All about Chayce Beckham’s song ’23’

Chayce’s single ’23’ was released on Friday May 14.

The song was written after the American Idol 2021 winner had gotten out of a seven-year relationship, and was sat at home drunk.

Part of the chorus lyrics say: “Now I’m 23 and there ain’t nobody who can drink like me, soon I’ll be 24 and the lord knows I can’t drank no more.”

Before American Idol, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to go on the show, however his parents pushed him to take the dive and audition.

He was “on a dark path with drinking and self-worth”, which led to him moving back home with his parents.

He told Music Mayhem magazine:

All the things I went through after that, leading up to Idol and getting into Idol, and then getting to release that song, and for it to do what it’s doing right now is just more than my wildest dreams could ever have imagined, man. you know. It’s crazy.

Really loving Chayce's song 23 #AmericanIdol — Tim VwVoyager (@Tim__White) May 24, 2021

’23’: Who wrote Chayce’s debut single?

Chayce Beckham

Several viewers were wondering who actually wrote the debut single performed and sand by Chayce, but he also put pen to paper for it.

Although he is the person who wrote the song, he also gives credit to a team of people who helped produce and record the country track.

The track is licensed to and in partnership with WMG (on behalf of BMG Rights Management (US) LLC).

Chayce finished his original songs ‘Mamma’ (which he sang on Mother’s Day on American Idol), and ’23’ in 2020, and plans to make an entire album.

He decided to hang on and wait to release the song for a year!

Chayce Beckham’s ’23’: Charts

At the time of writing, the top country song on the iTunes charts is ’23’!

The track successfully went straight up the list, and fans watching the American Idol 2021 finale seemed to love the song, too.

Chayce’s song ’23’ has been sitting at Number One on the All Genre and the Country charts since it was released (May 14).

To download the country song, head to the Apple music website link here.

