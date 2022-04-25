Chelsea Lazanki is a Seling Sunset boss but her mother is chief of police













Chelsea’s name has been trending on the internet since Netflix dropped season five of the popular reality and realty series, Selling Sunset. This has been due to her instantly captivating personality and she has now become one of the most searched personalities on the programme.

The real estate agent and now reality TV star has fans dying to know more about her life off-camera, especially her background and family, primarily her mother.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Chelsea’s mother, Elizabeth Adefioye as well as her heritage, ethnicity and family.

RELATED: Chelsea Lazkani is the youngest realtor to join Selling Sunset

Biography: Bobby Brown | Trailer | A&E BridTV 9687 Biography: Bobby Brown | Trailer | A&E https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CHf1lt3JvYk/hqdefault.jpg 999550 999550 center 22403

Selling Sunset: Season 5. Pictured: Chelsea Lazkani in episode 5 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Meet Chelsea’s mother Elizabeth

The real estate agent was born and raised with her mother, Elizabeth Adefioye and her father, Segun Adefioye. Latzkani has always been close with her family and said that they have been one of her biggest influences in terms of her real estate career.

Her mother is an impressive career and Chelsea has always looked up to her. Elizabeth was the chief of police at Emmerson in 2022 and has spent her life working her way to the top in her career.

Her career started as her being a HR manager for Medtronic International Europe and throughout her career, she has worked with multiple different private organisations.

Elizabeth has also dedicated a lot of her time to helping her daughter in her real estate business and says she is very proud of how far she has come as well as her new role on the show, Selling Sunset.

Chelsea’s families nationality

Chelsea was born and raised in London, England. Her parents are natives of England with both of them having studied in the country for university when they were younger. The family holds Nigerian ethnicity and heritage but are British citizens and nationals.

Lazkani is incredibly proud of her British roots and calls herself the “black, gorgeous and British”. The star moved to LA over seven years ago after meeting her husband there on a vacation and she has remained there since.

CHECK IT OUT: How Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani created her rich jet-setting lifestyle

Chelsea’s husband and children

Chelsea is married to her businessman hubby, Jeff Lazkani, who works as an ad-tech entrepreneur and direct manager at Icon Media Direct.

The pair met on Tinder and Jeff was actually her first-ever date in LA. Chelsea was there for vacation but soon mobed after falling in love with her now-husband.

They have been married since August 2017 and have been happily wed now for over five years, during this time they have had two children, one boy called Maddox Lazkani and a girl called Melia Iman Lazkani.

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK