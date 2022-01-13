Cheryl Hines’ seat at the Fox judging table earns her the big bucks











Cheryl Hines fills up one seat at Fox’s I Can See Your Voice judging table. But the question is, just how much does she get paid to offer her expertise as good and bad singers perform?

Host Ken Jeong leads the way as a contestant tries to guess who the talented and awful performers really are. The judging panel sees TV anchor Adrienne Bailon and Cheryl Hines do their best to help the game-player win.

So how much is Cheryl paid to do appear on the Wednesday night show?

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

What is Cheryl Hines’ FOX salary?

Cheryl, who has been on the I Can See Your Voice judging panel since 2020, is estimated to make an unconfirmed payment of $1.25million to $2.5million on the FOX game show.

While the network usually remains schtum about how much they pay stars, judges on the UK version of The Masked Singer get paid between $250K-500K, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

If the payment is similar for American judges, they have probably earned between $1.25million and $2.5million for their time on the show. Plus, Cheryl is of a big enough name that she is on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The judge’s net worth revealed

With a whopping net worth of $14million, it’s safe to say Cheryl is living a very comfortable life. Most of her fortune has come from her TV and acting career, but she has a few talents up her sleeve…

She is a known poker enthusiast, with career winnings totaling $50,000.

From directing movies to acting, Cheryl has made quite the name for herself. Some of those stints include playing Dallas Royce on the ABC sitcom Suburgatory, and a directorial debut in 2009 with the film Serious Moonlight.

Always trust CHERYL HINES !! TAKE THE 15K #ICanSeeYourVoice — Carol Cakes (@CarolCakes04) January 6, 2022

Her success as an actress

Cheryl’s top success was for playing the role of Larry David’s wife, Cheryl, on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, for which she has been nominated for two Emmy Awards.

Acting has always been in her nature, as she was a member of the Young Actors Theatre throughout high school.

She got a taste of Hollywood when she was a personal assistant to actor Rob Reiner, after she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, before performing improvisational comedy at The Groundlings Theater.

Later, she received the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for her work on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2003 and 2006, and went on to fulfill many other acting roles.

And the rest is history!

