Chicago West shows her true love for dad Kanye by teaching Psalm song lyrics











Kim Kardashian had her hands full when Chicago and Psalm decided to sing their hearts out. One thing their little concert made clear is that they are Kanye West’s mini him.

Kim loves to hang out with her children and is not afraid to show a glimpse of their fun time together to all her followers on social media.

After embarrassing North West with her singing, Kim came forward and showed how Chicago took charge and taught her little brother Psalm to sing the correct lyrics.

Kim Kardashian’s video explored

On October 9, Kim took to Instagram to share a video of Chicago and Psalm singing. The duo was grooving to the beat of Kanye and XXXTENTACION’s True Love.

While Psalm enjoyed making up his own lyrics, Chicago was quick to jump in between and correct him while he went wrong. Her small act did prove to the world that she is a perfect sister and is always looking after her brother.

Once Psalm got the lyrics right, they enjoyed singing the song together.

They are following Kim Kardashian’s footsteps

Kanye is not the only singer in the family. In fact, a couple of weeks ago Kim also shared a post in which she was singing.

With North and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope in the backseat, the reality star decided to show off her vocal singing skills by grooving to the beat of Bruno Mars’s song Versace on the Floor.

Unfortunately, North did not seem impressed and kept asking Kim to stop. The reality star on the other hand seemed to enjoy teasing her daughter.

What she said about her children being on social media

The only child of Kim that is on social media is North. After Kanye came forward and expressed his disapproval of North having a TikTok account the reality star decided to break her silence.

She was quick to respond to this and noted that North was allowed to express her creative side with adult supervision. Kim further added that she wanted their daughter to be happy and was doing everything she could as the main caregiver.

