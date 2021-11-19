Listen to the Children In Need 2021 song by Anne Marie and Niall Horan











It’s time to bring out the Pudsey ears as Children In Need is officially here in 2021. The annual BBC fundraiser has been running for 41 years. A star-studded cast is set to host the show including Mel Giedroyc, Graham Norton, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott.

In any way possible, people are fundraising once again for the cause, whether that be cycling, baking, dancing, or simply donating to make a difference to young people’s lives. Along with Pudsey, viewers can expect comedy sketches, plus a brand new Children In Need single has been released! So, let’s find out more about the music featured on this year’s show.

Kicking off BBC Children in Need 2021 BridTV 6746 Kicking off BBC Children in Need 2021 903383 903383 center 22403

When is Children In Need 2021?

Children In Need 2021 kicks off from 7 pm on November 19th, 2021.

The three-hour-long extravaganza is set to be a “jam-packed evening of money-raising entertainment” which is airing for the first time from Media City UK in Salford.

Of course, Pudsey is set to make an appearance on the show along with celebrities such as Paddy McGuinness, Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

The 2021 Children In Need song explored

The 2021 Children In Need song has officially been announced as a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’.

The song was released by the iconic band in 1987 and was written by Christine McVie. As per The Sun, she said: “I’m thrilled with this new version of Everywhere and to be part of this year’s Children in Need campaign. I hope we can really make a difference.“

Some people may recognise ‘Eveywhere’ from Three’s ‘Pony Advert’ which featured a dancing Shetland Pony. The song is recognised all around the world and now, some huge names have covered the tune for children In Need.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Who are the artists behind the song?

Music artists Niall Horan and Anne-Marie are performing ‘Everywhere’ for Children In Need 2021.

Ed Sheeran, Griff and Yungblud are responsible for the instrumental of the tune which has been released by Atlantic Records on November 19th.

Ed is on guitar, Griff is on synth and Yungblud plays bass on the track. Download the song via Spotify, iTunes and more here.

Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

