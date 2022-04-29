Chioma's career as a lawyer and CEO makes her one of the wealthiest women in Lagos













Chioma is one of the latest housewives on the new reality series, Real Housewives of Lagos, and fans have been captivated by her personality and breathtaking style from the moment she stepped on set.

The reality star is a very impressive and unique member of the cast, as she is the only housewife who isn’t married – and it’s probably because she has spent her life dedicated to her work and becoming a successful businesswoman, lawyer and entrepreneur.

Reality Titbit has all the details on her impressive career as well as her whopping net worth and impeccable work ethic.

Chioma Ikokwu. Picture: The Real Housewives of Lagos | Meet Chioma Ikokwu | Only on Showmax

Chioma’s career explored

Chioma Ikokwu is first and foremost, a lawyer, however, she has also taken her career further by becoming an entrepreneur by starting her own business. The reality star is the CEO and co-founder of the luxury hair brand GoodHair Ltd, which she owns with her sister and best friend, Kika.

Aside from this, Chioma also co-owns a restaurant, bar and lounge called Brass and Copper. With her fortune, she has also set up a women’s and children’s charity called Goodway Foundation.

During an interview with ShowMax when asked what she was 100% sure about in life Chioma said:

I’m 100% about making that money. I’m an Igbo girl from Oba, Anambra; we don’t play. Making money is in our DNA, so that’s one thing. I don’t play with work. I’m always looking for different opportunities to grow and advance. Chioma Ikokwu, ShowMax

Her net worth makes her one of the wealthiest women in Lagos

Chioma is the definition of a boss! According to showbizcorner, her whopping net worth makes her one of the wealthiest women in Lagos. The star is said to be worth more than $3 million.

The majority of this she has made from her multiple, successful businesses as well as her appearance on the Real Housewives of Lagos.

Her entrepreneurial skills have made her an elite businesswoman and because of this, she is also now the founder of the Chioma Ikokwu Start-Up Fund Initiative, which aims to “invest in small businesses with unique ideas.

Chioma also loves to be in front of the camera

The businesswoman’s companies aren’t her only endeavour and passions in her life as she has also admitted that she loves being in front of the camera. When Chioma was asked what was difficult about being in front of the cameras, she answered:

I own the cameras. There’s nothing hard about being in front of the cameras. The cameras were made for me. It’s like second nature to me. I love it. I’m having fun. To me, it’s not that serious. I don’t get offended about working overtime or 20 people in my space daily. I’m very hardworking; my work ethic is second to none. Chioma Ikokwu, ShowMax

@chiomaikokwu is a lawyer, CEO of luxury hair brand, and a Restaurant owner. She also runs women and children-focused charity. 👩🏾‍⚖️👛🧤👙

Now we have seen how the girl can dress up and she's HOT.🔥🥰

I want to see how she's runs her businesses and more about her charity.#RHOLagos pic.twitter.com/Q2ypLkuvT9 — Lesego 🐼 (@MissLesegoS) April 29, 2022

