The biological mom of Todd and Julie’s adopted daughter, Chloe Chrisley wants to regain custody. Her decision comes after the couple were sentenced to a total of 19 years. Chloe has been living permanently with the Chrisley family since 2016.

Kyle Chrisley and former partner, Angela Johnson had gone through struggles after welcoming their daughter Chloe and grandparents Todd and Julie were later granted full custody of their child.

News broke last week of Todd and Julie’s imprisonment. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, band, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

Mom Angela has now spoken out about wanting her daughter back following the conviction.

Chloe was adopted by Todd and Julie Chrisley

Chloe was only six months old when Todd and Julie Chrisley gained custody of their granddaughter, Distractify reported.

Before Chloe became the couple’s adopter daughter, the reality star shared custody with her biological mother Angela Johnson from 2013 until 2016.

Angela and Kyle were in a relationship, and the 31-year-olds found out he had fathered her in 2012. Shortly after Chloe was born, Kylie was in rehab for drug addiction and bipolar disorder. He has previously spoken about facing his addiction and his mental health.

Todd and Julie later obtained full custody of Chloe in 2016.

Chloe Chrisley’s biological mom Angela wants her back

Chloe’s biological mom Angela is taking steps in order to gain full custody of her little girl. In a conversation with TMZ, Johnson revealed to have spoken with attorneys about the possibility of getting her back in her life.

“As of right now, I hadn’t filed any legal papers, but I am in the process of getting some legal papers filed so I can go back to court to get Chloe back home,” she told the news site.

The young mother said she had been “trying to figure out” a solution to get her back home. Now with the possibility of Chloe’s custody being handed over to aunt Savannah, she is now taking her first steps.

Savannah on being Chloe’s guardian amid Todd and Julie’s imprisonment

Following the news of Todd and Julie’s imprisonment, their eldest daughter Savannah spoke about what would be happening with Chloe.

Todd Chrisley was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax evasion. In addition to the same federal charges as Todd, Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd and Julie were sentenced on November 21 in relation to the charges. Todd will receive 12 years in prison followed by 16 months of probation, while Julie received seven years in prison plus 16 months of probation.

During an episode of her podcast, the 25-year-old detailed about the uncertainty of the situation with her family, and how things could be changing from one day to another.

“I’m not sure what my future is going to look like…,” she said. “I may come home without both my parents. I come home Tuesday and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family.”

According to US Magazine, Savannah will be the guardian of Chloe and her younger brother Grayson now until their parents complete their respective sentences.

