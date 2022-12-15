Singles Inferno season 2 cast member Choi Jong-woo is one of the most desirable men on the beach this season.

The Netflix series is the first Korean dating show on the platform. It debuted last December and has already built a massive fan following.

Season 2 of Singles Inferno landed on Netflix on Tuesday, December 13 with its first two episodes. The new instalment sees a fresh set of singles trying to pair up in order to leave the Inferno beach for Paradise hotel.

Among the hot singles, this season is Choi who’s already managed to woo the fans.

Choi Jong-woo played soccer player since elementary school

Choi revealed on Singles Inferno that he loves sports. He also played soccer since elementary school.

However, despite being a former competitive athlete, he now plays soccer or futsal as hobby.

The reality star boasts a following of almost 18,000 on Instagram. In order to mask what he does for a living, Choi has kept his Instagram very cryptic.

While all his posts are aesthetic and see him look drop-dead gorgeous, he hasn’t displayed anything related to his love for soccer or sports in general.

However, there is a tiny bit of hint that Choi could be a model as he has posted some professionally taken snaps.

A monk told Choi he may end up marrying a Singles Inferno contestant

In his personal interview, Choi admitted that he’s never dated someone seriously. Hence he is on a quest to find love in Singles Inferno season 2.

However, another reason he is on there is that a monk told him that he might end up meeting the one he would marry on the Netflix dating show.

Choi said that his charming points are sensitivity and empathy.

He also notes that he prefers women with pretty eyes. The contestant is also hell-bent on expressing himself openly even if it’ll be “nerve-wracking.”

He recently also posted a vlog on his newly made YouTube channel. It sees him exploring Osaka, Japan.

Fans react to Choi on Singles Inferno season 2

“From the participants of #SinglesInferno2 I liked the most Choi Jong Woo and Lee Nadine so far,” one fan noted.

“Choi Jong Woo from singles inferno s2 looks like cha eun woo and that is my only reason for continuing,” a second person wrote.

