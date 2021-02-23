Who is Chris Combs on 1000-lb Sisters? Meet Tammy and Amy's brother!











Chris appeared on the latest TLC episode of 1000-lb Sisters, as Tammy and Amy’s brother. So, who is he? What does he do for a living?

From the beginning of the second season, viewers have spotted Chris in several appearances, as the series follows his sister’s weight loss journeys.

He is going through a similar journey, with the recent episode showing his personal desire to get weight loss surgery.

So, who is Chris Combs? We found his personal blog on Facebook – let’s get to know the 1000-lb Sisters star a little better…

Screenshot: Chris Joins Tammy’s Weight-Loss Journey | 1000-lb Sisters, TLC YouTube

Who is Chris Combs?

Chris is Amy and Tammy’s brother, who is regularly seen on 1000-lb Sisters.

He is hoping to have weight loss surgery like Tammy, and is following a healthier lifestyle regime.

MasterChef 2021 | Trailer - BBC Trailers

The TLC star is currently working towards getting approved for the surgery to keep up with his new wife, who regularly helps him.

Several fans have praised Chris for being so supportive to his sisters.

So in season 2 episode 4 of #1000lbSisters my heart goes out to Chris and Amy as they battle with their emotions and frustrations with Tammy as they try to support her weight loss journey in an effort to save her life. — SingetheBinge (@singethe_b) February 23, 2021

LOVE IT OR LIST IT: David Visentin’s net worth explored

Chris Combs’ weight loss journey

Chris also offered to take Amy’s place to look after Tammy, and help her lose weight – deciding to join the journey with her.

Chris started his journey to drop the pounds at a weight of 420 lbs.

However, he has reduced his weight to 397 pounds since he began to diet.

He said he is on track to getting approved for weight loss surgery next time he sees the doctor, but revealed he won’t wait for Tammy to get it.

I hope Chris gets his surgery to better himself eventually Tammy has to figure it out on her own and WANT IT herself #1000lbSisters — Aly Kavan (@AlysonKavan) February 23, 2021

SWAMP PEOPLE: Who is Ashley Jones? Net worth of star explored!

Where is Chris Combs now?

Chris was hit by a fake bus which was part of a virtual reality game.

During the game, which involves walking on a metal plank on top of a skyscraper, he ended up stopping in the middle of the road.

He was reportedly shaken up following the fake accident, which he said felt real, and regularly speaks to his fans on his Facebook blog.

Chris says he is unable to accept any more Facebook friends, and has thanked his fans for supporting him and giving him kind comments.

He also spends his time making videos for his YouTube channel, which currently has over 9k subscribers.

Over on his TikTok, he describes himself as “simple man trying to make it”.

WATCH 1000-LB SISTERS ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 10 PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK