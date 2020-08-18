During Monday’s episode (August 17th) of Find Love Live!, fans were delighted to a special appearance from Chris Kattan.

The TLC programme which premiered earlier this summer, sees single persons looking for love via live-streamed video.

One singleton has the option to choose from a few prospective dates in real-time, while viewers at home share their opinions about the chosen person.

It looks like actor Chris Kattan is also hopeful to find love during the quarantine period. So, who is Chris? Is he married? Let’s find more about him, including his net worth, career and age!

READ MORE: Did the “Versace house” on Selling Sunset ever sell?

Who is Chris Kattan?

Chris is a 49-year-old comedian and actor.

Chris started his career is sketch comedy troupes and one of them was The Groundlings. His father was one of the original members of the troupe.

He is best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live where he appeared from 1996 to 2003. Some of his most memorable characters are Mr. Peepers, Mango, Azrael Abyss, Kyle DeMarco from The DeMarco Brothers, Gay Hitler, and others.

Chris also starred as Bob on the first four seasons of The Middle and portrayed Doug Butabi in A Night at the Roxbury.

As for his personal life, the actor was briefly married to model Sunshine Deia Tutt in 2008.

SELLING SUNSET: Has Chrishell Stause had plastic surgery?

Chris Kattan: Net worth

Apart from his career as a comedian, Chris has worked as a screenwriter, producer and voice actor. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is $8 million.

Chris used to own a 2,496-square-feet bungalow in the Hollywood Hills which he sold for $1.55 million in 2014.

Following his departure from SNL, Chris also appeared on Dancing With the Stars and How I Met Your Mother. He has 70 acting credits as per his IMDB bio.

In a previous interview, Chris claimed that he broke his neck during a live taping of SNL and he revealed that his career had drastically changed after the injury.

“What was heartbreaking about it was that it just took me out of commission for years,” the actor told Inside Edition.

Meanwhile, in his memoir, ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from Saturday Night Live’ (via IndieWire), he wrote:

“NBC had stopped paying my medical costs after the second surgery. The ‘SNL’ family I was part of had stopped taking care of me, and soon I wasn’t able to pay for everything myself. But I never really fought for myself or demanded anything.”

Is Chris on Instagram?

Yes, he is on Instagram! He has just over 86k followers at the time of writing.

Find him under the handle @chriskattanofficial.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK