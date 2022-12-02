Phoenix Suns player Chris Paul, aka CP3, and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian have been hit by affair rumors after her ex-husband Kanye alleged he “caught this guy with Kim” in words posted next to a picture of the NBA star.

Ye took to Twitter on Thursday, December 2 to accuse Chris of being involved with his ex-wife, shocking the NBA fandom. West wrote: “Let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.”

The rapper’s page on the platform has since been suspended. The post comes just after his divorce from Kim was finalized following a two-year battle that led to Ye being ordered to pay $200,000 a month in child support.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian rumors

After Kanye claimed he “caught this guy with Kim” next to a photo of Chris, his Twitter account was suspended. The NBA star has been married to his college sweetheart, Jada Crawley, since September 2011. The couple have two kids.

On the same day of the rapper’s post, Alex Jones’ Infowars aired an interview with a fully masked Ye in which he sparked outrage by claiming on camera he “likes” Adolf Hitler.

On February 19, 2021, Kim officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking joint custody of their four kids. Their divorce was recently finalized after six years of a marriage that began in 2014.

Before tying the knot with Ye in a lavish ceremony, Kim married former NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011. However, their wedded bliss lasted only 72 days before they ended their marital status.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Kanye, Chris and Kim’s representatives for comment.

NBA fandom reacts to Kanye’s post

After Kanye posted the allegations on his now-suspended Twitter page, social media users everywhere were utterly confused. And, as the rapper never disclosed the claims during their marriage, the post garnered a lot of reaction.

One fan wrote: “Chris Paul got caught with Kim Kardashian by Kanye West? Damnnnnn the internet is wilding now.”

Another penned a theory: “Kanye is so good at direct subliminal cliff-hangers though, a genius actually. He said he caught CP with Kim but didn’t specify if ‘caught’ meant ‘honey I’m home… wait, Chris?’ or ‘baby who is this texting you asking what time you’re free tonight?’”

“Kanye caught Chris Paul with Kim???,” another confused fan simply tweeted.

CP3 and Kim pictured at 2012 event

Two years before Kim and Kanye tied the knot in Florence, Italy, she was photographed attending a 2012 Jeep Brand and USA Basketball celebration alongside Chris and rap recording artist Common and his wife.

The picture was taken while Kim was dating Ye, as the former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed a daughter, North West, in June 2013. They then said their vows and officially got married in 2014.

At the same time, CP3 was married. Neither Kim nor Chris have ever said they dated in the past, while the majority of NBA fans don’t appear to believe Kanye’s claims.

Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage

