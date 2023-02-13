Chris Stapleton starred in a Home Town episode several years ago, but seeing him belt out the national anthem on the Super Bowl 2023 reminded HGTV viewers of the moment he gifted them a home on-screen.

The Home Town star gifted the home to Ben and Erin Napier in 2020, and it made total sense because Chris is actually good friends with the couple. They also renovated their Airstream trailer, gifted to them by the singer.

Chris’ wife, Morgane Stapleton, was also featured in the episode. When Erin moved into the mobile home to show the Stapletons a closer view of hers and Ben’s renovation work, Morgane was shocked by the makeover.

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton on Home Town

Chris starred in Home Town in 2020 alongside his wife Morgane. When he gifted Ben and Erin his Airstream mobile home, which the couple renovated for them, they renamed it Jolene as their daughter’s favorite singer is Dolly Parton.

The Napiers were at a Chris Stapleton concert in 2018 when Stapleton’s wife’s parents spotted them in the crowd and recognized them. From there, they shared they were friends with Chris’ photographer and ended up going backstage.

During Home Town season 4, the vintage Airstream was given a makeover in the series’ first 90-minute episode, the first loft apartment renovation, and the first Airstream renovation. It is full of 1970s inspiration!

How long was the national anthem by Chris?

Chris performed the national anthem for two minutes and one second, US Weekly reports. He sang The Star-Spangled Banner. Last year’s performer, Mickey Guyton, finished the patriotic piece in one minute and 51 seconds.

Betting on how long the national anthem is sung is a significant trend during the Super Bowl, but Yahoo reports that the Super Bowl performance over/under was 125 seconds or around that number from the first guitar chord.

Where Chris’ gift to Home Town hosts is

Chris and Morgane stayed in touch with Ben and Erin, who attended their concert backstage in July 2022! As for the Airstream, they have thanked the Stapletons and the teams who worked to rebuild, reupholster, and re-design it.

The Napier family has put the Jolene to good use and taken over seven camping trips in the first year of having the camper. “We have had our sweetest memories as a family to date inside this little airplane without wings,” Erin wrote.

She added on Instagram: “I can’t wait to show Helen the USA as she grows up.” In March 2021, Erin shared the [below] snapshot of their Jolene, which enabled them to see and travel America!

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

WATCH HOME TOWN ON HGTV EVERY SUNDAY AT 8 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK