Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause was dazzling on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, but fans are all saying the same thing about her appearance…

Not only that, but she is also popping off at the People’s Choice Awards. Claiming organizers didn’t let her bring her partner G Flip, to the event.

Chrishell and G Flip confirmed they were together back in May during the reunion special for Selling Sunset. Around the same time, the PDA was turned full throttle in G Flip’s music video, Get Me Outta Here.

Since then the duo has become a Hollywood power couple, and it appears Chrishell wants them by her side at all times.

Frank Ockenfels /ABC via Getty Images

Chrishell Stause dazzles on red carpet as fans question one thing

Stause dazzled on the red carpet at the awards evening, but many fans are thinking the same thing – why isn’t she with the rest of the Selling Sunset crew?

The star looked gorgeous as she walked the carpet alone, posing in a sheer gold embellished turtleneck dress with a nude bodysuit beneath.

The Netflix cast got a picture together on the carpet with the addition of their plus ones. Jason Oppenheim shared a snap of him alongside his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. Whereas Heather Rae Young’s husband Tarek El Mousa also appeared in the group photo.

However, Stause was nowhere to be seen. Fans burst into an uproar at Stause not being a part of the cast photo. Whilst others claimed that she has simply carved out her own career aside from the Netflix show.

It’s no biggie, Stause still honored her Selling Sunset roots. Whilst she arrived at a different time than the rest of the gang and didn’t quite make the group snap on the red carpet. Don’t worry, she still posed alongside her fellow co-stars when she got inside the venue.

Stause slams red carpet appearance after she couldn’t bring G-Flip

G Flip wasn’t in attendance with Chrishell at the People’s Choice Awards and it’s safe to say Stause flipped out over the ordeal.

The reality star went on a Twitter rant Wednesday morning, December 7. Complaining that whilst her co-stars got a plus-one to the event, she was left “fighting” to get G Flip in. She later realized that G Flip wasn’t in the country “so ended up not being able to go anyway” but the soap alum continued to make her point.

Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Netflix

Chrishell Stause’s Twitter rant explained

Stause started her rant by warning fans, “I am on the sauce a bit” and that she will “probably regret this later.” Before taking a hit at the NBC awards show: “people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. W** Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly f*.”

Stause further argued that even though she was nominated for best reality star they still said no. The Netflix star, 41, tweeted a Cardi B meme with the text “what was the reason” across it before continuing her rant.

Stause started off by saying: “If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset@peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…”

Stause ‘regrets’ Twitter outburst and asks for ‘wisdom to not tweet while intoxicated’

It appears Stause wasn’t the only one banned from bringing a guest to the NBC awards evening. Co-star Davina Potratz related to her tweets as she commented on one of Chrishell’s posts: “I wanted to bring someone too but couldn’t.”

She concluded the string of tweets by writing: “I get it- there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dga*.”

After Stause got “off the sauce” she explained that an “internal conversation was had.” She then prayed for the wisdom to not “tweet while intoxicated” ever again!

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASONS 1-5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know