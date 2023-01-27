Chrishell Stause‘s dog Gracie has made the fluffiest appearance on the Selling Sunset star’s Instagram page. She revealed that she adopted her pup six years ago and encouraged her followers to #adoptnotshop.

The reality TV personality has had her dog in her life since way before the Netflix show even came out. Chrishell, an animal lover, limited comments on the post but wished everyone could share pics of their furry friends.

As fans eagerly await Selling Sunset season 6, Chrishell has made the wait a little more bearable by sharing the sweet story of adopting her pet all those years ago. Prepare for some seriously tear-filled eyes…

Chrishell Stause’s dog Gracie

Chrishell‘s dog Gracie is a little terrier mix breed and has reached 12 years old. The Selling Sunset star shared that she adopted the pet when she was six years old and now “has me wrapped around her little paws.”

When she adopted Gracie from PETA, she also brought home a dog called Memphis so the friends could stay together. But she knew her time with Memphis would be short due to the dog’s health issues and age.

PETA wrote to Chrishell on Instagram: “Adopted dogs everywhere have entered the chat 🙌 We love Gracie and the amazing ways you two help homeless animals 🥰💖 #NeverBuyDogs.”

Gracie is just as famous as mom Chrishell

Gracie has made multiple cameos on Chrishell‘s Instagram. In July 2022, Chrishell posed with her pup for a photo shoot where she called the pet her “best friend” while Gracie was seen going to kiss her owner.

However, it was in July 2021 when rescue dog Gracie made her real claim to fame. She appeared in PETA’s pet adoption campaign Chrishell as part of the charity’s Adopt Don’t Shop initiative.

She shared in the campaign that one of the reasons she decided to adopt the pup in 2016 was because Gracie and her bonded buddy Memphis had been in the shelter for seven months waiting for a home. Memphis died in 2018.

The Selling Sunset cast is filming

Chrishell, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi were spotted filming Selling Sunset in Beverly Hills on January 24, Daily Mail reports. They are in the middle of shooting season 6.

The four cast members were spotted leaving the WME building. Chrishell and her co-stars began filming the newest season of their show in early January after Netflix renewed it for a sixth and seventh season in June 2022.

Chrishell and her former boyfriend, Jason Oppenheim, who is also on the show, split at the end of the season, and she is now dating Australian singer G Flip, aka Georgia Flipo. Christine, however, will not be returning to the show.

