OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani, branded as ‘Kim Kardashian’s lookalike’ before her death has sadly passed away at aged 34 after a medical surgery procedure reportedly took a turn for the worst.

The model often went by the name Ashten G online, and as well as being an OnlyFans Model, was known for being a Kim Kardashian lookalike.

We take a look at the life and death of the model, as well as tributes written on her Instagram page.

Christina tragically passes away aged 34

The model’s death was confirmed via a GoFundMe page set up by her family. The page states:

“It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani.”

“Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.”

The family then goes on to say that no further details will be shared during this time.

Christina Ashten Gourkani posed as ‘happy’ days before surgery

Christina’s last Instagram post was posted 7 days ago as she smiled in a florescent neon top. She captioned the picture: “Happy Tuesday 1,2,3,” alongside a yellow heart emoji.

The photo was posted on Tuesday 18 April, which is thought to be four days before her passing.

The first photo posted on her Instagram is from July 2021, where she used the hashtag ‘KimKlookalike’ as she posed in Thailand. No photos of the model are available on her page from before that time.

Tributes pour in on Christina Ashten Gourkani’s Instagram

The model amassed over 600k followers on her Instagram account, who have now taken to her page to share their tributes amid her tragic passing.

Fashion model Chloe Khan wrote: “In so much shock. Fly high princess.”

“So sad. RIP sweet angel,” commented one follower.

Model Kristhin Gomez said: “RIP My Angel. I still can’t belive it. I have no words. We will always miss you.”