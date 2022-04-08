Christina Haack's Tennessee farmhouse is the perfect combo of rustic meets modern













It’s safe to say that Christina Haack has done very well for herself, with two hit HGTV programmes, one book and her own furniture line – she is slaying the game! And now the star has added another major win to her list of endeavours as she recently purchased a stunning new home for herself and her family in Nashville, Tennesse.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the star’s new Tenessee farmhouse and all of its breathtaking features.

Christina has purchased a stunning home in Tenessee

Christina revealed to People magazine that during her visit to Nashville in 2020 she “fell in love with Tennessee.” Two years later she clearly feels the same as she has now purchased a beautiful farmhouse there.

Christina mentioned how she had spent a lot of time in Tennessee when she was younger and that was one of the main reasons why she eventually brought them home.

The HGTV star purchased the 5,000sqft farmhouse accompanied by 24 acres of land for $2.5 million. Haack revealed how she thought it was “meant to be” as she explained how the insanely beautiful farmhouse had “been on the market just one day.”

A peek inside the property

The home doesn’t need much work done to it as it is already pretty insane. The farmhouse boasts an impressive six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, it also comes with a stunning wrap around porch, pool and an authentic fireplace.

The design elements are some of Christina’s favourites so it’s easy to see how she fell in love with the property. The house consists of clean, crisp, white lines with a modern feel. There are high ceilings supported by wooden beams that intertwine the modern feel with a rustic edge to it.

Fans are wondering if Haack will change or add anything to the property and its vibe or if she will keep the large tubs, beams and rustic iron assets. Most of the elements are completely on-brand for the designer so we will have to wait and see.

The property has some incredibly unique features

Aside from the Tennesse farmhouses’ crisp, clean design, some really unique features are also just as stunning.

According to American Luxury, the house boasts a huge family dining room that comes with the choice of either being closed off or open plan. Inside the dining room, there is a breathtaking feature brick wall that adds to the property’s rustic flair.

The main stand out feature in the dining room, however, is the chandelier made completely off antlers, bringing the true Tennessee vibe to the home.

Fans cant wait to see what Christina will do with the home and her incredible design skills and are hoping she will keep us up to date with the journey on her Instagram.

