What is Christine Brown's job? Star of Sister Wives' career explored











The question of what Sister Wives star Christine Brown does for a living is still being asked by fans. So, what is her job?

Christine, who is one of four wives married to Kody Brown, has recently been accused by fans of wanting him all to herself.

In the recent Sister Wives, she was seen continuously bringing up having to take more cars due to the amount of people in their family.

So, does Christine have a job? If so, what does she do for a living?

Who is Christine Brown?

Christine Ruth Brown is Kody’s third wife, as seen on TLC’s Sister Wives.

She is a 48-year-old mum-of-six who has been married to Kody since 1994.

The Sister Wives star was reportedly raised in a wealthy family, with her parents as practicing polygamists when she was born.

She graduated from Taylorsville High School in 1990, the same year that she met Kody – when he was chaperoning a youth wilderness trek.

want to see christine get her own show in which she is romanced by a quiet, passionate bird enthusiast in the PNW, has a beautiful forest wedding, dresses like a mystical hippie, & gets really into pottery and whale watching #SisterWives — ☁Sarah Hogle🍩 (@witchofthewords) February 22, 2021

What is Christine Brown’s job?

Christine is a clothing businesswoman

She sells LuLaRoe clothes on Facebook, where she hosts live sales every day, and raised $25,000 for her daughter’s surgery.

In May 2020, Christine reportedly launched a new business called CBrown Quest, LLC, also with the hopes of raising money for her daughter.

As reported by The Sun, the surgery it is hoping to go towards is likely to be for her daughter Ysabel, who has scoliosis.

It is thought that the business is held inside their Arizona home, where Christine purchased a house for $520,000.

Christine has a job? #SisterWives — a r v (@urbanarv) February 22, 2021

What do the other Sister Wives do for jobs?

Aside from the money they earn from the TLC series, which is reportedly between $250,000 and $400,000, Meri, Janelle and Robyn have jobs.

Meri runs a bed and breakfast, and much like Christine, sells LulaRoe.

Janelle runs workout and health blog Strive with Janelle, and was an estate agent when the family lived in Nevada.

On the other hand, Robyn runs the Brown clothing and jewellery business My Sister Wife’s Closet, which designs her own lines for.

