What is Chuck Potthast’s net worth? Family business explored











90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all saw Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast’s father, Chuck Pothast, indulge in a heated discussion about their business. Seeing that, viewers are curious to learn all about the Potthast family patriarch’s fortune and net worth.

While their differences leave the family members in tears, it was clear that none was ready to back down from gaining power over the business. According to Elizabeth’s sister, Jenn, it has been impacted by both Andrei and their brother Charlie’s behavior.

Chuck should take Julia & Yara's advice-dump the family business, find a new woman, buy a yacht & live in the Bahamas! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll #HappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/k0xqijbLW8 — Reality TV Universe (@RealityTVU) August 23, 2021

What is Chuck Potthast’s net worth?

Chuck is well-known for his appearance on the TLC show. According to Heightzone, he has an estimated net worth of $240,000.

The outlet also states that he’s into the real estate business and owns a company called CMP Capitall Investments, LLC.

Chuck apparently “maintains some properties” in Tampa, Florida.

Throughout the show, he has also gained the reputation for helping his daughter and Andrie financially, after he let them stay rent-free in one of his properties.

Chuck has helped Libby a lot. Which helps Andrei. He need to start helping himself. Get a job as a real agent.#90DayFiance — 2sweetee (@Tosweetee) August 23, 2021

Andrei’s beef with Charlie explored

Chuck primarily appeared in the latest tell-all to address the feud between Andrei and his family, mainly involving Charlie.

Chuck hosted a barbeque party at his place to sort out the differences, when things got ugly, with Charlie and Andrei ending up in a fight.

Charlie went on to make a few remarks about Andrei on his arrival at the family dinner, which didn’t serve the latter well.

While Chuck teared up and even Elizabeth appeared to be affected by the ongoing fight, Andrei refused to apologize to her family.

Jenn blames her brother’s alcoholism

Even though Andrei was questioned for his action, Jenn didn’t hesitate from admitting that her brother Charlie’s dependence on alcohol has severely impacted their family business.

“Alcohol has definitely played a role in all of this because people abuse it,” Jenn says. She further added that her brother doesn’t have a good relationship with alcohol.

Charlie responded to Jenn saying she was trying to “cancel” him out of the family.

Meanwhile, fans also believe Charlie’s drinking problems have taken a toll on his family and is affecting his relationship with them.

One tweeted: “Do you think Charlie’s drinking is affecting the family? Chuck, the answer is a simple yes. Be direct. YES.”

Do you think Charlie's drinking is affecting the family?



Chuck, the answer is a simple yes. Be direct. YES. #90DayFiance — M. London (@wittle) August 23, 2021

Another wrote, “Charlie, you absolute disgrace, do you not see how your words and actions affect your father? If Chuck has a heart attack and dies, Charlie is a huge reason why. #90DayFiance”

“Charlie, BRO.. you’re a mess..BRO..you’re an alcoholic..BRO..you’re so angry..BRO..stop saying BRO, you’re not 15. He’s so jealous of Andrei. It’s clear as day. Chuck doesn’t help either,” tweeted another.