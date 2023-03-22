Ciara Miller is joining Victoria’s Secret, the underwear brand that is known for its glamorous shows and catwalks. The Summer House cast member has made history as the first Bravo star to be recruited for the firm.

Posing in bras, panties, robes, and athletic wear is soon going to become a common fit for Ciara. Viewers first met her in 2020, and three years later, she’s already made it onto one of the biggest modeling jobs in the world.

In the recent season of Summer House, she’s had her fair share of romances. She went from Austen Kroll to being charmed by newcomer Chris Leoni in the 2023 season, but it’s all about Victoria’s Secret for Ciara now.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ciara Miller joins Victoria Secret

Ciara revealed she’s joined Victoria’s Secret in a “dream come true” after shooting with them. The Summer House star made her work with the popular underwear brand known to fans by sharing a video trying on their corsets.

She has made history as the first Bravo celebrity to become a VS model, but she’s already walked on huge catwalks in her time. Now, Ciara is posing in a new photoshoot featured on the lingerie giant’s website.

“It’s been a dream for as long as I can remember to work for Victoria’s Secret,” Miller tells Page Six Style in an interview. Ciara actually joined Summer House while working as an ICU nurse but has actually modeled since she was 15.

Inside Ciara’s modeling career

Ciara was actually Miss USA before she was introduced by Luke Gulbranson on Summer House season 5. Victoria’s Secret has always been the ultimate goal for her modeling career, and she juggled nursing school alongside it.

She hopes to continue working with the brand and would “love to walk” the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is set to return this year after a four-year hiatus, but Ciara hasn’t been a confirmed walker yet.

Summer House star is ‘made’ for the role

After Ciara shared the Victoria’s Secret news, Summer House fans took to her Instagram to flood her with compliments. These ranged from the likes of how she’s “made for the role” and “a perfect VS model.”

She only launched to fame on Summer House just two years ago and is already making serious moves in the modeling industry. And it’s not just viewers that think she’s perfect for the VS role, but her co-stars, too.

“VERY GOOD SWEETIE,” Miller’s co-star and close friend Mya Allen wrote. Ciara’s photos will be displayed both online and in various Victoria’s Secret stores throughout the country!

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images