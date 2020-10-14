The Bachelorette returned for its new series with leading star Clare Crawley and fans are wondering how tall she is.

Season 16 of the reality series premiered on ABC on Tuesday, October 13th, bringing back much-needed escapism in our lives.

This series has been rumoured to offer a lot of drama and twists and the first episode already proved that! As soon as they laid eyes on each other, Clare declared that she sees Dale Moss as her “husband”.

Clare and Dale exchanged a special moment during the episode which is when viewers noticed the difference in heights between the two contestants.

So, how tall is Clare Crawley?

Who is Clare Crawley?

Clare, 39, is a hairstylist and television personality. She was born on 20th March 1981 in Sacramento, California.

She rose to fame after she appeared on The Bachelor‘s eighteenth season back in 2014.

Clare also appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, and on Bachelor Winter Games – but she left the series without finding a potential partner.

In March this year, Good Morning America announced Clare as the leading star of The Bachelorette and she is the oldest bachelorette on the series so far.

Clare Crawley: Height

Clare Crawley is 5ft 5 in (165 cm) tall. She has an average height for American women aged between 20 and 74 years old as the average is just under 5 ft 4 in (162 cm).

The Bachelorette fans have been curious to find out Clare’s height after her scene with love interest Dale Moss.

To compare, Dale is taller than Clare.

He is 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) and is above the average height for men above 20 years old in the US. Dale picked up playing football while he was studying at uni and he has also worked as a model.

Follow Clare Crawley on Instagram

Clare hasn’t given any hints about where she and Dale are after their stint on the ABC reality show.

But fans can follow news and updates from Clare’s Instagram as she will definitely reveal her relationship status when the time comes. She has been sharing clips and teasers from The Bachelorette’s sixteenth season and she is as excited as viewers at home are.

Follow Clare under the handle @clarecrawley.

