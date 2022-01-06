Who is The Apprentice’s Conor Gilsenan and what’s his Instagram?











The Apprentice series 16 is set to debut on Thursday, January 6. Meet this season’s candidate Conor Gilsenan.

Over the years, the entrepreneurial show has won many hearts with its one-of-a-kind concept.

The Apprentice’s candidates are thrown into the deep end of the business world as they try to come up with enticing marketing campaigns for a brand new cruise liner. Tasks include creating an appealing brand and TV advertisement.

Competing on the show this season is corporate executive Conor Gilsenan… So, who is he?

SEE: Why was The Amazing Race suspended during Season 33 filming?

Who is Conor Gilsenan?

Conor is an Irish former professional rugby player.

His LinkedIn reveals that he played with the London Irish Rugby club until 2020. The sportsman was with the club for seven years between 2014 till 2020.

After pursuing his passion for Rugby, the star is now a Sales Executive for FIS Capital Market in London.

Conor’s Linkedin also reveals that on the weekends, he runs a mobile events company called The 301 Bar that manages live sporting and music events.

Meet Conor on Instagram

Conor has close to 6,000 Instagram followers. The star’s IG showcases his love and passion for sports.

He also shares pictures with his fiance, family and friends quite often.

From his IG we also know that Conor is a dog-lover.

Talking to the BBC about his upcoming gig on The Apprentice, the star said, “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

Meet the other candidates on The Apprentice 2022

Conor is among the 16 candidates on The Apprentice’s 2022 instalment.

Some of the other contestants are as follows:



Aaron Willis, 38: Flight Operations Instructor

Akeem Bundu-Kamara, 29: Strategy Manager for a financial firm

Akshay Thakrar, 28: Owner of a digital marketing agency

Alex Short, 27: Owner of a commercial cleaning company

Amy Anzel, 48: Owner of a beauty brand

Brittany Carter, 25: Hotel Front of House manager

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, 26: Owner of a sustainability company

Harry Mahmood, 35: Regional Operations Manager

Harpreet Kaur, 30: Owner of a dessert parlour

Kathryn Louise Burn, 29: Owner of an online pyjama store

Navid Sole, 27: Pharmacist

Nick Showering, 31: Finance manager

Sophie Wilding, 31: Owner of a boutique cocktail bar

Shama Amin, 41: Owner of a children’s day nursery

Stephanie Affleck, 28: Owner of an online children’s store

WATCH THE APPRENTICE ON BBC ONE EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK (edited)