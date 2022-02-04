









Flip or Flop‘s Corona Del Mar beachfront turnaround left HGTV viewers hanging when they never found out what REALLY happened to that beautiful property. Don’t worry, we’ve done some digging (not literally!).

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa were ecstatic when they realised how much more money they could spend on transforming a home in Corona Del Mar, which meant she could finally leave the discount tile aisle.

Hoping to make a profit on their renovation, we saw the presenting duo – and divorced couple – get to work on the incredible home, which went from basic to beautiful, all in just an hour-long episode.

So, what really happened to the Corona Del Mar home? Did it ever sell? We’ve got all the juicy details.

HGTV: Who won Battle on the Beach? Meet the winning designers

A bigger budget means that Christina can finally leave the discount tile aisle and Tarek can moonwalk! 🚶‍♀️ 🟦 🌑 🕺



See more of what the #FlipOrFlop team can do in the upscale beach town of #CoronaDelMar tonight at 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/5lGyG8sp6W — HGTV (@hgtv) February 3, 2022

The Corona Del Mar house Flip

Although the patio cost $20,000 alone, Tarek and Christina were lucky enough to have a much bigger budget to play with and were prepared to give the property their absolute all.

Due to the value of homes in Corona Del Mar being so high, the design has to be of the same quality. They turned a boring home into a modern, spacious place to live, including high ceilings and a sleek black kitchen.

What was once filled with empty rooms is now a condo filled with beautiful units, bathrooms with glass showers and a chill-out area situated just in front of the wide, open stairway.

Each bedroom has a cosy feel, with themes throughout involving a classic black and white simplicity.

On tonight's #FlipOrFlop, Christina & Tarek went all in and took this beach-adjacent fixer from awkward to awesome! Which part of the transformation is your favorite? ⛱ 🏠 😍 pic.twitter.com/cd83Zuiuif — HGTV (@hgtv) February 4, 2022

Did the property ever sell?

Yes, but the likelihood is that Tarek and Christina made the last purchase of the exact Corona Del Mar home, bought for $1.4million! Zillow estimates that the property is worth $2.3million today, at the same time its episode hit HGTV.

The property is not currently for sale, and therefore a listing does not exist for the Flip or Flop home. However, we do have a list of houses from the show which are definitely on the market.

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home was officially bought on May 20th 2020. Before that, there were no sales made on the beachfront place, except for a purchase back in 2002, for $770K.

However, there is the potential that a private deal could have been made. As we already know, a home can take months to sell, but going by their track record, it usually takes a matter of days.

Viewers were extremely eager to find out if the home ever sold, with some labelling the reno as their favorite ever. Although the transformation aired on TV in 2022, it’s easy to forget that episodes are filmed way in advance.

WOW: Where is Battle on the Beach filmed? Inside sandy HGTV location

Costs of the HGTV renovation

Each door cost $1000 a foot, while the entire patio was estimated to cost around $20,000. Hoping to get a big deal by the end of the renovation, one add-on included making a balcony space so residents can take in the beach views.

Fans noticed that they were sometimes spending $20K-$30K on separate rooms and areas, so adding up this most likely took them to around $100K, on top of the actual price of the property alone.

WATCH FLIP OR FLOP ON HGTV ON THURSDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK