Courteney Cox’s youthful look proves she doesn’t need makeup











Courteney Cox has been in and out of the media for years regarding her surgical procedures and changing face. However, recently the star has made it clear she is done with the fillers and is embracing the no-makeup look and the natural process of ageing.

Cox has admitted in the past that she regrets some of her surgeries and has had no issues discussing the procedures she has had done.

Though she is usually criticised for her appearance, her recent posts on social media show her with her fillers dissolved and no makeup and have proven to fans that she can – and is – ageing gracefully.

Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Cox has been open about her surgery regrets

Across the recent years, Courteney has spoken multiple times about her plastic surgery and how she tries to fight the ageing process but she has finally accepted and learned to love the skin she is in.

Cox has said she used to feel pressure to look young in the past, with the industry she is in she almost felt obliged to start surgical procedures and even admitted it got to a point where she couldn’t recognise herself in pictures.

In an interview with New Beauty magazine, Cox candidly said,

I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. Courteney Cox, New Beauty

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Courteney has a new outlook on ageing

Courteney has said she finally accepts that she is going to get older and wants to be able to enjoy it whilst setting an example to other women struggling with ageing too.

During the same interview with New Beauty magazine, Courteney admitted,

Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. Courteny Cox, New Beauty

The star now understands it’s normal to have movement in her face and has finally realised her “wrinkles” are just smile lines. Cox has also said she wants to wear less on her face and start to embrace the no-makeup look.

Courteney Cox’s no-makeup, youthful look stuns fans

In her recent no-makeup and au natural Instagram pictures, fans have made it clear they are all for Cox’s new look.

One comment stated, “I love that she doesn’t care. We ALL have to age you guys. Do it PROUDLY with zero effs!”

With another saying, “Getting old. Respect the no-makeup post, you look so much better.”

We think Courtney is looking great and are all-for her embracing the no-makeup, natural look. You go, girl!

