Julia Fox recently walked down the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet in a clear dress that saw her semi-naked.

The Italian-American actress and model is best known for dating Kanye West for a hot minute in 2022. Their romance was brief but it did catapult Julia to stardom. Kanye has lately been trying out a new look of his own.

He recently stepped out with new beau Bianca Censori and fans thought he looked like Darth Vader in the all-black ensemble.

Before her short-lived relationship with the Donda 2 rapper, Julia starred in the 2019 film Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel.

In the past year, the model and mother of one have become popular for her sometimes fashionable and sometimes outrageous get-ups. The 33-year-old is quite quirky and experimental with her style.

In true Julia Fox fashion, she appeared at the recent Cannes Film Festival wearing no one could have ever imagined. The star strutted down the carpet in a fully see-through outfit that some are now calling a “clear dress,” although calling it a dress might be a bit of a stretch.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Julia Fox struts down Cannes red carpet in NSFW clear dress

If there was an award for bringing the most outrageous looks to the red carpet, Julia would definitely win that one. The actress showed us something beyond our imaginations with her Cannes red carpet looks.

One of her looks being dubbed as a clear dress saw her going braless and wearing a sheer oversized pair of top and pants. The 33-year-old beauty bared it all proudly in her clear dress which was laced with three pompoms. The pompoms were placed strategically to avoid giving viewers a peek at her lady parts.

The actress had her breasts on full display with a nude-colored covering her nipular area. She also donned a barely-there white thong.

Julia paired it all with a mohawk-style designed hat and a bold black lip. She showed up at the upcoming Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd starrer show The Idol’s premiere afterparty.

A look at all of Julia’s Cannes 2023 looks

Julia’s clear dress wasn’t the only ostentatious look she brought to Cannes this year.

She stunned in an intricate white gown earlier in the evening. She once again had the black lip on. The fabric of this dress too looked sheer and but Julia looked like an idol herself at The Idol premiere.

Another one of her other Cannes looks that turned many heads saw her wearing what looked like a see-through glass top. The risk taker showed up in another risque outfit on the red carpet when she came wearing a see-through top that gave an illusion of being a glass or of melting ice.

She donned metallic nipple covers that gave the illusion of her being completely naked underneath the top. She paired that with a giant white maxi skirt which had a puffed-up section over a wide-reaching hemline.

Fans are divided over Julia’s dramatic Cannes look

While some fans were for Julia’s dramatic look at Cannes, others just couldn’t get on board.

“I’m so obsessed with her,” one fan wrote.

“This could have been executed better,” a second said about her glass top outfit.

However, a few others thought she was reaching.

“I don’t get it. Her “quirkiness” comes off as a reach. It ain’t working,” a fan commented.

Another one thought her looks were ridiculous while a few others said it smelled of desperation.