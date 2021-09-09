HGTV show Curb Appeal Xtreme's filming locations and cast explored











If you thought HGTV couldn’t possibly come up with an interesting concept for another home renovation show, think again! The network recently aired its brand new series Curb Appeal Xtreme and we are taking a look at the show’s filming locations.

FIND OUT: Who is Amanda Holden’s husband Chris Hughes?

They're about to outdo the outdoors!



Meet the #CurbAppealXtreme Dream Team…then watch the series premiere tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/cAMbX4vsJS — HGTV (@hgtv) September 8, 2021

‘Curb Appeal Xtreme’s’ filming locations explored

Curb Appeal Xtreme is a home renovation with a twist. Instead of renovating homes on the inside, the show focuses on the exteriors, or as they like to call it, “curb appeal.”

Season 1 of the show has three hosts: John Gidding, Jamie Durie and Rachel Taylor. They’ve all worked under the immense pressure of weather and deadlines to create breathtaking backyards for homes.

From Rachel’s Instagram, we know that a part of the show has been filmed in Nashville, Tennesee. Taking to her Instagram on June 10, she posted a picture of the trio with the caption: “As for @nashvilletn, it is a lush, green oasis of art, music, food and nature with good people and hard-working tradespeople, artisans, and communities…we’ve been so lucky to call this place home for now…and maybe even longer.”

The hosts have posted several BTS snaps from Curb Appeal Xtreme’s shooting location.

In another snap on August 17, Rachel, posing alongside her co-star, John, revealed that the filming also took place in Los Angeles, California.

SAY WHAAT: Are Victoria Paul and Connor Brennan from Bachelor in Paradise dating?

A look at the show’s cast

Ardent HGTV fans might remember that John was the host of the OG show Curb Appeal. The Istanbul native has attended Yale University, where he acquired a Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture. He has assisted in designing the Brooklyn Bridge Park, Union Square in New York and Carnegie Mellon University’s campus.

Jamie, on the other hand, is a popular face on HGTV. He has hosted shows like Backyard Takeover, House Rules, Backyard Blitz and more. Jamie is also the founder and director of the international design firm Durie Design, which he established in 1998.

Taylor, who will handle the carpentry on the show, previously worked as a consultant and a professional banana bread-maker. However, the self-taught carpenter decided to pursue her passion for woodwork and opened her own carpentry business in Los Angeles, California.

How many episodes does season 1 have?

Rachel has revealed in her Instagram stories that season 1 of Curb Appeal Xtreme will have six episodes.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Designer John Gidding, Horticulturalist Jamie Durie and Carpenter Rachel Taylor join forces to dramatically overhaul the front and backyards of homes.”

We will get to tag along as Curb Appeal Xtreme’s cast tackle the most challenging as well as extreme exterior projects to maximize a given property’s potential.

Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo BridTV 4695 Vanderpump Rules | Season 9 First Look Trailer | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5kL6EYPdGBY/hqdefault.jpg 856408 856408 center 22403