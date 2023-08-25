Curtis Pritchard is at Carfest South 2023, joining the likes of co-host AJ Pritchard, Richard Hammond, Peter Andre, Joel Dommett, and more. Where is Carfest South and what celebrity fame is attending? Reality Titbit is in attendance to catch a glimpse of the UK’s biggest family fundraiser.

The bank holiday weekend is finally upon us, which means reality TV stars like Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond and Love Island‘s Curtis Pritchard are at Carfest South. The festival is based at Laverstoke Park Farm in Overton, Hampshire. We’ve got the reality star line-up and gossip for avid party-goers.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage

Curtis Pritchard spotted at Carfest

Curtis Pritchard was seen chilling at Carfest as the festival’s main host, alongside his brother and Strictly Come Dancing star, AJ Pritchard. He shared an Instagram Story on Friday before the festival began.

The Love Island alumni took a video of Gavin & Stacey actor Rob Brydon being interviewed and had a cheeky browse at the snazzy cars as part of their YouTube channel, Bros Torque Supercars.

Fans may be wondering how Curtis and his brother AJ have a connection to Carfest, and it’s because they have a passion for motors. They test and review supercars while often attending car shows and events.

Richard Hammond does crazy restoration

Richard Hammond is appearing on the Starfest Stage on Saturday, August 26. He visited bright and early on Friday morning to begin restoring a car, as shown on Good Morning Britain.

He is going to be at CarFest throughout the weekend and can be visited at The Smallest Cog Restoration Garage as Richard and his team take up the challenge of a live restoration over the weekend.

They’ll only have three days of the festival to restore a very special car, that will then take pride of place at the head of the final track show on Sunday, accompanied by Richard’s car, Oliver.

Line-up: Peter Andre and Joel Dommett

I’m a Celebrity star Peter Andre is performing at Carfest on Sunday, August 27, at 6pm. He is joined on the line-up by the show’s Extra Camp host, Joel Dommett, on Saturday. Other reality TV stars include:

CARFEST RUNS FROM AUGUST 25 TO 27