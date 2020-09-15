Dancing with the Stars returned for a brand new series in September 2020, bringing a new cast of celebrities.

The premiere of the ABC series was filled with unforgettable dance routines from celebrities and their professional partners.

The new season of Dancing with the Stars features the likes of Jesse Metcalfe, Ann Heche, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and many more.

Football star Vernon Davis has also joined the new series, however, some viewers at home were confused about why he lost a point during his first dance routine. Here’s the ‘no lift rule’ explained.

Dancing with the Stars: Vernon Davis loses a point

During the show’s premiere night, Vernon performed a Foxtrot routine with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out that Peta’s feet lifted during the routine, meaning that Vernon lost a point from their overall score.

Carrie Ann gave the couple 5 points, while Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli gave them 6 points. Their final score was 17 points out of 30.

However, Carrie Ann’s decision has left a number of viewers confused – especially because there were lifts in other dance routines but they were allowed.

TRENDING: Meet The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Instagram

Dancing with the Stars: ‘No lift rule’ explained

This isn’t the first time that viewers at home have been left baffled over the show’s lift rules.

Carrie Ann previously spoke about the lift rules in different dance routines.

In a 2017 Facebook post, she explained:

“From day one it was decided that there would be no lifts in the proper Ballroom and Latin dances, just like in a true ballroom and Latin dance competition.

“Over the years, we have expanded our dance styles to include dances such as the Jitterbug, Argentine Tango, the Charleston, Salsa, Jazz, and Contemporary where lifts are allowed.”

Carrie Ann added:

However, lifts are still not allowed in Rhumba, Cha Cha, Jive, Paso Doble, Samba, Tango, Waltz, Viennese Waltz, Fox Trot, or Quickstep because those are the rules for these styles.

SEE ALSO: Why was Vox Borders cancelled?

Fans react to the ‘no lift rule’

Many viewers at home took to Twitter to share their frustration over the lift rule.

One fan reacted: “Can someone explain the lift rule on #dwts? Why was Vernon Davis docked, but Jeanie and Brandon weren’t? @carrieanninabahelp please!”

Another one said: “Why was it ok for Genie and BRANDON to do a lift but a point was docked from Vernon Davis and Cheryl Burke? That doesn’t seem fair.”

WATCH DANCING WITH THE STARS ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK