Big Brother contestants Dani and Dominic Briones know each other from the house – so when did they meet?

The All-Stars series returned to CBS on Wednesday, August 5th for its 22nd season to date.

From Janelle Pierzina to Cody Calafiore, some of the show’s favourite stars have returned for the post-lockdown series.

Returning to the popular reality programme is Dani Briones who made her first appearance on Big Brother 8. Dani has received backlash from some viewers which led to her husband Dominic Briones deleting his Twitter account.

But despite the online trolling, they are still going strong in their relationship.

When did Dani and Dominic meet?

Dani and Dominic know each other from Big Brother 13. They met and competed on the series back in 2012.

The two became close friends during their time in the house but didn’t become an item until they both left the series. At the time, Dominic was evicted on day 27, while Dani left on day 55 of the game.

Outside of the house, they started dating and got engaged in 2012 before getting married in 2013.

Dani and Dominic had a bohemian-style marriage in Huntington Beach and the two welcomed their daughter Tennessee on August 20th, 2018.

Dani and Dominic Briones: Relationship

As their Instagram feed shows, Dani and Dominic are still going strong after being together for eight years. The two regularly share family pictures on their online profiles.

Dominic has continued to show his support to wife Dani on social media.

In his most recent post, Dominic shared a sweet birthday message to Dani and wrote:

“To my beautiful queen. I’m proud of you. Period. I know you can’t read this yet, but hold your head high and savor the moment. Know that I have always been in awe of you and nothing has changed. You amaze me in life, on a crazy tv show, and in everything you put your mind to.

“Life isn’t about winning or losing, about money and what you can get from people, it’s about enjoying the moments, doing what you love, and chasing dreams no matter what the outcome is. You may not have won, but I’m proud of you for shooting your shot and playing your heart out.”

He concluded: “Now come home, daddy needs a damn nap. Your biggest fan. In life and on the show Dom.”

Dominic has deleted his Twitter

As a media personality, Dani often receives backlash from social media users. At the end of the day, she is starring in a reality show and her moves are followed by millions of viewers at home.

Most recently, online trolls have targeted Dominic on Twitter after sending pictures and videos of Dani with her co-star Cody Calafiore.

In response, Dominic claimed that the people speculating on their relationship “have obviously never been in a committed, loving relationship”, adding that “Dani can stay up chatting with whoever the hell she wants.”

Dominic deleted his Twitter account but he is still on Instagram and continues to manage Dani’s social media profiles.

