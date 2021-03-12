Does Daniel Edgar have a wife? Swamp People star's love life and net worth!











Daniel Edgar is amongst the cast members who spend 30 days catching alligators from the Atchafalaya Basin. So, who is his wife?

He travels out on his boat with hopes to come home with giant gators, known as one way for those on Swamp People to make an income.

Viewers who enjoy watching Daniel’s seasonal job are now wondering what he does when he isn’t hunting, and who he spends his time with.

So, does Daniel Edgar have a wife? What does he do in his spare time?

Who is Daniel Edgar?

Known as the Creole Patriarch, Daniel usually goes out on the swamp with helper and sharpshooter, Big Tee.

Determined to do his part to keeping the gator population under control, the Louisiana-born hunter regularly goes out to find reptiles.

He joined the cast on Swamp People after the seventh season, and has become known as the gator hunter.

Daniel is a father-of-three to Joey and Dwaine, as well as a grandfather to Dorien – who regularly goes out on the swamp with him.

He was born into a family of six children, who are well-known for its work in the seafood industry in the region.

Does Daniel Edgar have a wife?

At the time of writing, no

Daniel, who owns St. Mary’s Seafood Incorporated, and is founder and partner of Louisiana Bait Products company, was married to Juanita.

She is the mother of his sons Joey and Dwaine. Daniel and Juanita split due to his time-consuming work routine. She then passed away in 2018.

Daniel then married Mandy, who came from a Cajun family in the Lafayette area. They have a daughter called Danielle, who now has her own children.

She worked alongside Daniel in his business, but eventually they also split due to his commitment to his work.

Daniel Edgar: Net worth

Over $100K

Daniel is reportedly worth a significant amount, as the owner of two businesses, as well as an income from appearing on Swamp People.

It is thought that his net worth increased at the beginning of season 8, when he started to make a regular debut on the series.

Reports state that Daniel earns at least $10,000 per episode, however this has not been officially confirmed.

He is also thought to own property, which contributes to his net worth.

