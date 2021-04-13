What are Danielle Busby's 'heart problems'? Outdaughtered mom seen wearing monitor!











Danielle Busby’s journey to figure out the reason for her health issues is followed on TLC’s Outdaughtered. What are her heart problems?

The series focuses on the Busby family, which features parents Danielle and Adam, who had the first-ever all-female quintuplets born in the U.S.

Recently, Danielle has been faced with physical pains, migraines, numbness, tinglings, digestive problems, and skin issues, leaving fans concerned.

So, why is Danielle wearing a heart monitor on Outdaughtered? What are the mother-of-six’s heart problems?

Screenshot: Danielle’s Mysterious Health Problems | OutDaughtered, TLC YouTube

Who is Danielle Busby?

Danielle is a 37-year-old mom-of-six from Lake Charles, Louisiana, US, who appears on TLC’s Outdaughtered.

She has been married to Adam Busby since 2006.

The entrepreneur and fitness fanatic is the owner of clothing brand It’s A Buzz World Shop and children’s boutique Graeson Bee Boutique.

Danielle is also the co-owner of fitness clothing group CADi Fitness, so she’s kept pretty busy at home and in the business world!

I hope Danielle is feeling better! #OutDAUGHTERED — charesse rene ♓️👸🏽 (@heismymirror) April 7, 2021

What are Danielle’s ‘heart problems’?

The doctor said it could be a hole in her heart, Danielle claims

Danielle came home from a doctor’s appointment wearing a heart monitor.

She showed the monitor to Adam first, before revealing it to their six daughters. Danielle explains to her husband:

I came home with a heart monitor. At least it’s not connected to a wire and a box, and it’s going to beep all night.”

The device, which adheres to her skin and measures her heart rate, was shown to a doctor the week after, who downloaded what it recorded.

The cardiologist done several tests, which led to Danielle crying over the possibility of heart surgery, which she described as, “as bad as it can get”.

Danielle's health has her questioning…everything. Will she get answers? Tune in to find out in an all-new #OutDaughtered tomorrow at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/P9EMRYgrSD — TLC Network (@TLC) April 12, 2021

Has Danielle had heart surgery?

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation of Danielle having heart surgery

However, it is possible that Danielle might have had surgery, as the possibility was mentioned in a recent Outdaughtered episode.

However, she has not confirmed this, and is usually open about her health issues on both social media and the TLC series.

Danielle shared on March 24th, 2021, that she recently had an colonoscopy and an endoscopy, in the search to find out what her health issues are.

It looks like we will have to keep watching Outdaughtered to find out.

