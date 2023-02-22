The Real Housewives Of New Jersey is back and newcomer Danielle Cabral is stealing the spotlight, along with her family; but who is her brother Tommy Dipietro?

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey kicked off its brand-new season on February 7. It brought two newcomers into the cast who fans have instantly connected with, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral.

In a recent episode, Cabral’s father, Phillip DiPietro, breaks down in tears during their first family reunion without Danielle’s brother.

Season 13 sees Danielle navigate life as a business owner with her children’s boutique, Boujie Mama. Aside from talking business, let’s talk about the mother of two, her husband, and her family.

Danielle Cabral’s dad breaks down over estranged brother

The True Life star was brought into the Jerseylicious gang by her best friend Teresa Giudice; she doesn’t fail to bring the drama. Teasers show Danielle’s feud with Jackie Goldschneider, and she’s not bothered about dispelling rumors regarding Melissa Gorga allegedly cheating on Joe Gorga.

In a sneak peek from an upcoming episode, Danielle hosts a family gathering following the success of her mozzarella-making party with the girls. This time Danielle throws a party for her 7-year-old daughter, Valentina’s art. However, her estranged brother Tommy is missing from the occasion and the family is certainly missing his presence.

Watching Valentina and her son Dominic hug leads Danielle to reminisce on her childhood with her brother. She then worries that the siblings will grow apart just as she and Tom did.

This was her first time doing something for Valentina, and Tom not being present. This made the family reflect on their relationship with him. Her mom revealed that they have “tried” to reach out “but it’s very sad.” Tom splitting off from the rest of the family has caused a massive hole in family life. Danielle concluded: “That’s the worst thing that could ever happen.”

During the conversation, Danielle’s dad breaks down in tears. He is the only one that still speaks to her brother and “all he wants is his family together.”

Who is Danielle Cabral’s brother?

Danielle Cabral’s brother Tommy DiPietro was born to his father Phillip and mother Angelica DiPietro in 1988, he is currently 34 years old. He grew up with Danielle and her family in Staten Island, New York City.

Tommy studied at the School of Staten Island Sports and is an aspiring professional athlete who played baseball for his college.

DiPietro married his long-time girlfriend, Gabrielle DiPietro, in October 2020. They share a baby girl Carmella, who was born in 2022. Tommy is active on Instagram, under the username @tdipietro25, and has almost 1,000 followers but is private.

