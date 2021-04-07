How is Danielle from Outdaughtered's health now? Post-filming updates











Danielle is known as the Busby’s mom on TLC’s Outdaughtered. Several fans are wondering how she is now, following her illness.

The series follows Danielle and Adam Busby’s lives, who are parents to the first-ever all-female quintuplets born in the U.S.

Their family-of-eight includes Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker, who joined their four-year-old Blayke.

Recently, Danielle’s health has been a cause of concern for many viewers, and many are worried about how she is now. Here’s your latest update…

Who is Danielle Busby?

Danielle is a 37-year-old mom-of-six from Lake Charles, Louisiana, US, who appears on TLC’s Outdaughtered.

She has been married to Adam Busby since 2006.

The entrepreneur and fitness fanatic is the owner of clothing brand It’s A Buzz World Shop and children’s boutique Graeson Bee Boutique.

Danielle is also the co-owner of fitness clothing group CADi Fitness, so she’s kept pretty busy at home and in the business world!

What is wrong with Danielle Busby?

Danielle thinks it could be an autoimmune disease, but this has not been confirmed at the time of writing

The revelation comes after going through different medical tests in the last few months, with hopes to find out more about her health issues.

“I’m just like on a wave and have a lot of ups and downs and different forms of pains,” Danielle told ET.

“From physical pains, to migraines, to numbness, to tinglings, to digestive problems, to a little bit of skin issues. It’s just a bunch of random things…but there really is no identifying conclusion to this.”

“I’m looking at a possible autoimmune disease, and sometimes that’s just not easily defined, ” she explained further. “I’m just kind of having to go through a lot of the same processes over again, restarting different routines of blood work and everything.”

Danielle added that she has prioritised her mental health, using fitness and inner spirituality to “help keep my mental state aligned.”

How is Danielle Busby’s health now?

Danielle shared on March 24th, 2021, that she recently had an colonoscopy and an endoscopy, in the search to find out what her health issues are.

She is still searching for answers, having suddenly found it difficult to walk up the stairs, as well as suffering from a significant amount of pain.

We do know that she will not have to get surgery as a result of her health issues, which Danielle confirmed back in February 2021.

At the time of writing, the TLC star hasn’t yet been given a definitive answer from doctors, who have told her to slow down.

The update was shared several months since she started getting a tingling feeling in her arms and legs, in November 2020.

