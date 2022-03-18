Daphne Oz’ slight belly bump has fans wondering if she is pregnant again













Daphne Oz is an American TV show host, best-selling food author and a successful chef who co-hosts the popular daytime talk show The Chew on ABC. Since the new year and her appearance on Masterchef Junior, some fans think they have spotted a new baby bump on the mother of four – but is she pregnant? Or is it just some healthy weight gain?



Reality Titbit did some digging and have all the information we could find on whether Daphne is expecting baby number five or not, keep reading to find out.

Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Is Daphne pregnant again?

As far as the news goes up to now, Daphne is not pregnant again. Some of her latest pictures on Instagram show a very small bump on her belly, but Daphne is a hard-working mother of four so many think its simply some added weight.

In terms of her baby bump on Masterchef Junior, the series was pre-recorded over a year ago and that bump was her latest little girl but she is not currently pregnant.

The star is yet to release an official statement regarding the rumours and neither has her husband John Jovanovic, so we can assume the answer is no.

Fans voiced their speculations under her Instagram pictures

Her most recent pictures have been left with lots of comments and conversations from fans discussing whether the star appears pregnant or not, some of these included comments such as:

Obsessed with this outfit, is that a baby bump I see?

OMGGGG so beautiful, are you expecting again?

Baby number 5 is on the way I’m sure

Fans are known for speculating on things across social media but Daphne doesn’t seem to be bothered by the comments yet as she seems to be carrying on with her life and ignoring them. Good for you Daph!

No lie Daphne Oz always pregnant ☺️ — .sam. (@_iamsade_) March 18, 2022

Daphne already has four children

Daphne has been pregnant four times within the space of five years and is no stranger to carrying a baby or two. All of her children are close in age and are made up of three girls and one boy.

The girls include Philomena, Domenica and Giovanna and the little boy is called Jovan. Daphne is a very proud mother and spends her entire life surrounded by her family and we can tell this from her Instagram.

The chef often posts pictures of herself and her family including her husband of over a decade now, John. The couple met at Princeton University and they fell in love instantaneously. They married in 2010 and have been together ever since.

