Darcey and Stacey Silva have found fame after appearing in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva have become well-known faces on 90 Day Fiancé. The two recently debuted with their own series Darcey & Stacey on TLC.

The two are regularly trending for their looks as fans often speculate whether they’ve had cosmetic procedures done.

So, let’s take a look at the transformation Darcey and Stacey have gone through in the last few years.

Darcey and Stacey before

Before they found fame on 90 Day Fiancé, Darcey and Stacey sported a more natural look. The two sisters used to be brunettes, though they have changed their hair colours over the years.

The two recently shared a throwback picture on their mutual Instagram page.

It’s not entirely clear from what year the snap is, however, the two have clearly changed a lot. They have more natural appearances and thinner lips.

Darcey and Stacey now

According to several news reports, Darcey Silva has undergone cosmetic enhancements.

CheatSheet claims that Darcey has had several procedures done, including a breast augmentation surgery, liposuction, tummy tuck, Botox and lip injections. The site also claims that she had her veneers done in a dental practice in Turkey.

According to Soap Dirt, Darcey had additional lip injections which she got at The Lip Doctor. Moreover, Darcey enhanced her look with 30 inches of blonde hair extensions at Jessica’s Color Room Salon last year.

Stacey also sports plumper lips now so she might have had a lip filler just like her twin.

Fans react to their transformation

Viewers at home have often taken to social media to say that Darcey and Silva have changed a lot over the years.

Under one of their Instagram posts, one fan reacted: “That’s what y’all used to look like?! I honestly don’t see it at all. Is that really them?! Man they were stunning. Why did they do all that?!”

However, another follower added under the same post: “They aged, why wouldn’t they want to get plastic surgery? Lol 😂 ppl are never happy! They look good both before & now!”

