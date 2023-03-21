Darcey and Stacey delve into the Silva twins’ personal and professional lives, including their relationships with their children. Although Darcey’s two girls appear on the TLC show, does Stacey Silva have kids? Meet her sons…

Many are now asking, does Stacey have kids? While Aspen and Aniko, Darcey’s girls, are both featured on Darcey and Stacey, there are questions being raised by viewers who wonder whether Stacey has children of her own.

In actual fact, both the Silva sisters have been married in the past and had two children each with their ex-husbands. Darcey shares two daughters with Frank Bollok, while Stacey has kids with pro soccer player Goran Vasic.

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

Darcey and Stacey: Does Stacey have kids?

Yes, Stacey Silva has kids – two sons – with her ex-husband Goran Vasic, a pro soccer player from Serbia. In one 2019 post about her older son, Mateo, Stacey wrote that he is an “amazing writer” and aspiring filmmaker.

In August 2020, he turned 17. Goran now runs his own soccer academy alongside being a director of a youth soccer team. It comes after years of professionally playing for Milwaukee Wave, Philadephia Kixx, and Cleveland Crunch.

Many ask if Stacey has custody of her two sons. Although she hasn’t revealed this information to the public, Goran shared photos with the boys while they celebrated Christmas in December 2022.

Stacey Silva’s sons aren’t on Darcey and Stacey

Although Darcey‘s two daughters are featured regularly on Darcey and Stacey, Stacey’s kids don’t ever appear on camera. Darcey’s daughters are still close to Stacey’s sons and often talk on Instagram.

Darcey’s child Aniko has recently gone to college, where she is now thriving despite a rocky start. Stacey has recently expressed wanting to start a family with her husband Florian Sukaj. They tied the knot on April 20, 2020.

Meet Stacey’s kids – Parker and Mateo

Stacey Silva’s kids’ are Parker and Mateo. Her son Parker is a football athlete at Northern Kentucky University. He claims he is an “unbothered” person and often shares snaps of him partying with friends, or enjoying a tropical holiday.

Parker began studying at the university in 2022 and will graduate in 2026. Mateo is a Twitch streamer who goes by the name of Pixel Legend in the gaming world. He plays the game One Piece Treasure Cruise but is also a variety streamer.

Mateo spends most of his time playing games like ESO, Pokemon, DBFighterz, and more, with his friends. Stacey Silva’s sons aren’t in the public eye like their cousins Aspen and Aniko.

