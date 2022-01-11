Darcey and Stacey made jaw-dropping savings by getting surgery in Turkey











Darcey and Stacey are known for their dramatic extensions and plastic surgery enhancements. But when they got breast enhancements, they confusingly travelled all the way to Turkey…

The TLC twins wanted to leave the country to get their latest cosmetic procedures, which usually match each other’s look. From teeth to their breasts, the pair have always been very open with any surgery they undergo.

However, many had questions when the Silva sisters headed out of the country to go under the knife.

Why did Darcey and Stacey go to Turkey?

Darcey and Stacey went to Turkey because they “felt” the country while doing research. Darcey said that God led her to Turkey, as reported by E!, and therefore the twins followed their gut instinct and travelled there.

Although they did not reveal the reason behind going to Turkey, the Silva sisters told Entertainment Weekly that they saw a Turkey-based doctor’s work online, and both agreed he was the one.

Darcey said:

We were researching places, and for some reason, I felt Turkey and she felt Turkey, so we figured out we’d pick the best doctor for us, and we had consultations. We wanted to go on this inward-outward journey together, just us. Obviously, we took our precautions.

The twins also travelled to Turkey to explore the place, which included reinventing themselves mentally. Darcey said that she wanted to “sail away, to feel free, not worry about the past” while on the trip.

YOU CAN CUT OUT YOUR UNDEREYE BAGS?!? Sorry, I’m team plastic surgery now. I’m going to Turkey! #darceyandstacey — The Original Darcey’s Revenge Wig©️ (@HolaFalkoro) January 11, 2022

The Silva twins made huge savings

Although Darcey and Stacey never mentioned cost as being a factor when choosing Turkey, it’s likely that they made huge savings by travelling there to get surgery.

The average price of liposuction – which they got in 360 around the waist – in Turkey is $3000, while in America, it is slightly more at $3,637. They also got a breast lift with slightly bigger implants.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, the average cost of a breast lift was $4,693. Whereas in Turkey, a breast lift costs an average of £2,965 with an enlargement.

Turkey is known as a popular place to get plastic surgery due to its cheaper procedure costs. However, the father of Darcey’s daughters told them not to hit their nose as it “cost too much” during a sports game.

This must be a different surgery bc they looked different in their confessionals after Turkey but not THIS different #DarceyandStacey — M. Lo (@Smart_Cookie86) January 11, 2022

Darcey and Stacey: Before and after

The Silva twins have significantly changed their breasts, body shape and hair over time. While they were introduced to TLC as having had plastic surgery already, there was once a time when they were totally natural.

However, they originally have much darker hair, a smaller chest area and have naturally have prominent cheek bones. Their lips less full before undergoing cosmetic procedures, with much less defined facial features.

During the first two seasons, Darcey and Stacey appeared to have very blonde hair, and have continued to stick to the same colour while getting various extension appointments.

But the most dramatic change is clearly in their facial appearance. Naturally, they have much more petite figures than the curvier look that they portray nowadays.

