Darcey and Stacey's plastic surgery in 2021 explored - what has changed?











Darcey and Stacey are back on our screens – with complete face and body transformations. Viewers may wonder what surgery they had.

The former 90 Day Fiance stars have launched season two of their own show, letting cameras capture their relationships through a close lens.

However, the trailer for the spin-off show reveals their “twin transformation” which they travelled to Turkey to go under the knife for.

Fans may notice their new look as the most recent series airs on TLC, and Reality Titbit can outline exactly what surgery they have had done.

What surgery did Darcey and Stacey have?

The sisters revealed they underwent a “twin transformation”, as they wanted everything lifted up on their bodies.

Darcey and Stacey got the following procedures:

Breast reduction/lift

“Barbie nose”

Lip lift

New veneers

Waist snatch

Darcey told ET about the surgery. She said:

Everything’s just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything’s just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter.

Darcey and Stacey: Previous surgery

Darcey Silva has undergone cosmetic enhancements.

CheatSheet claims Darcey has had several procedures, including breast augmentation surgery, liposuction, tummy tuck, Botox and lip injections.

The site also claims she had her veneers done in a dental practice in Turkey, which may be the same clinic they went to in season two.

According to Soap Dirt, Darcey had additional lip injections which she got at The Lip Doctor. Moreover, Darcey enhanced her look with 30 inches of blonde hair extensions at Jessica’s Color Room Salon last year.

Stacey also sports plumper lips now, so she might have had a lip filler just like her twin. It is possible that they have undergone similar procedures.

Before and after pictures of the Silva twins

Darcey and Stacey look significantly different now – in 2021 – compared to before they had any surgery at all.

Scrolling back to January 2019, the twins shared a picture where they have much thinner lips and smaller features.

Talking about their new surgery, Darcey continued:

It wasn’t just for outward transformation, it really was from the inside, and I think you have to have a certain kind of understanding that regardless of what can happen, what can’t happen, you just gotta sometimes take risks in life. But this was, I feel like, worth everything because the way we bonded as sisters meant the world to us, surgery or no surgery. But I know people are gonna question it. ‘Why do they do that, don’t they love themselves?’ Yeah, we love ourselves enough to do it. That’s how we see it.

However, comparing their new look to their appearance in 2020, the most noticeable difference is possibly their newly-snatched waists.

