Darcey and Stacey Silva rose to fame after appearing on the first-ever season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Now, the twins have their own TLC TV show.

Darcey and Stacey launched to TLC on Sunday, August 16th and has offered viewers an insight into the TLC twins’ hectic life. As we get to know the twins in their personal lives, not just their romantic ones, we also get to know their family much better.

Head of the Silva household is Darcey and Stacey’s father, Mike.

So, with Mike Silva becoming a bit of a bonafide TV celebrity in his own right, we thought it best to get to know him better. Find out everything you need to know about Darcey and Stacey’s father here.

Who is Darcey Silva’s father Mike?

Mike is best known as the father to 90 Day Fiancé twins Darcey and Stacey. He was married to a woman named Nancy, however they divorced when their twin daughters were just 12 years old. Nancy and Mike remain good friends. This must have meant Nancy and Mike divorced around the year 1986 – the twins are born in 1974.

Mike has a fiancé and she’s from China. However, we are yet to find out more details about the Silva twins’ almost-stepmother.

Besides his work in China – which is often spoken about on the show – Mike also is the co-founder of a production company. He founded Eleventh Entertainment with his daughters.

SEE ALSO : Darcey and Stacey Silva before plastic surgery

Mike Silva: Job

Many Darcey and Stacey viewers will have questions about what Mike Silva does for a living. As we have got to know him throughout his time on the TLC spin-off, we found that his job is in China for most of the time. Mike comes home twice a year for two weeks at a time.

In an episode of Darcey and Stacey, the former sister says to camera:

My Dad is in China most of the year, he’s been there for 24 years. He came down for the holidays and had extended his stay because there’s this coronavirus in China and it’s really uncertain.

We found Mike’s LinkedIn profile, which reveals that he is the Chairman at Maison Worley Parsons. It is the largest international Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) service provider in China, so it’s likely that Mike Silva makes a pretty good salary.

TRENDING : Recap and recoupling from Love Island USA season 2 episode 19

More on the Silva family

Mike Silva dotes on his twin daughters and granddaughters. He even bought them a house to live in!

We know that Darcey and Stacey had a brother named Michael Silva II who tragically passed away from cancer in 1998. The twins would have been in their early twenties when they lost their brother.

Both Darcey and Stacey have been very vocal about losing their brother at a young age on 90 Day Fiancé. As Nancy and Mike are newer to the world of reality television, they haven’t spoken about their loss.

WATCH DARCEY AND STACEY SUNDAYS ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK