









Netflix has just released its latest reality dating show, Dated and Related. During the series, viewers will watch pairs of siblings travel to a glamorous villa in the South of France to compete in a dating game in hopes of finding love.

One of the contestants introduced this season is named Alara Taneri. Alara will be entering the villa with her older brother, Ceylan Taneri, who is not only her sibling but her best friend too. Fans want to know more about Alara as her journey for love begins, check it out.

Alara’s age and career explored

Alara was born on Feb. 12, 1999, making her 23 years old. She’s also from London, UK and has Cypriot and Turkish heritage.

According to Alara’s Dated and Related bio, she is a Fashion design student. However, after looking through her Instagram page, it seems that she may have graduated already and her Instagram bio even says, “Fashion designer.” So our guess is that she’s a professional fashion designer.

It’s not hard to believe as she has impeccable style on the show as well as on her Instagram account.

Alara’s Instagram

Alara can be found on Instagram at @alarataneri where she boasts an impressive 26K followers and 297 posts.

Like her fellow Dated and Related cast mates, Alara has great fashion sense and as mentioned, is a fashion designer. While scrolling through her page, you’ll find tons of photos of the designer dressed in some pretty impressive outfits.

Alara even has a separate Instagram page for her fashion and clothing designers that you can follow here. Her designers are pretty unique and use lots of bright colours and interesting materials. It’s clear to see that she has a lot of talent.

Are Alara and Kieran still together?

Alara ended up making it all the way to the finals of the show with 30-year-old banking consultant Kieran. Despite their age difference the pair got on incredibly well and formed a strong bond with each other.

Despite a few bumps in the road, Kieran managed to reassure Alara of his feelings through his actions and persistence. Winning didn’t matter to them because they’d found each other. Kieran said:

It’s been an amazing experience, we’ve met each other… and we’ve made amazing memories.

Coming to their current status, from what we can tell through their social media platforms, it appears as if Alara and Kieran could still be together. They not only follow one another on Instagram, but they both also reside in London, meaning long-distance is not an issue for them in any way, shape, or form.

