Dating rumors swirl as Raquel Leviss and SUR's Peter Madrigal go for drinks













It's been a good few months since Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy shocked the world with their announcement of their split after five years of dating.

Since, the pair have been healing from the break-up with James having already moved on and even gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend and finally, Raquel has revealed she has been on her first date since the split and it was with a fellow VPR cast member.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Raquel’s date as well as James’ official new girlfriend.

Raquel is dating ex SUR manager Peter

Raquel is finally getting back out there after having a dating hiatus since December. The reality TV star appeared recently on Katie Maloney’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast and got very candid about her current dating status.

Leviss broke up with Kennedy in December and has finally gone on a date and it was with Peter! Raquel said:

Last night I went out for drinks with Peter [Madrigal], and it was just a fun little time. Raquel Leviss

Though Peter was never a lead cast member he has been loved on the show since day one as he is one of the more gentlemanly boys in the cast and fans have been very excited by the idea of them dating, Raquel continued:

I figured this would be a good opportunity for me to just get back out into the dating world because I haven’t had an official date since the breakup. So, when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, ‘OK, sure.’ Raquel Leviss

Raquel said it was only a “friendly” date

Unfortunately, to the fan’s demise, Raquel continued in the podcast to clarify that the date was merely a “friendly date.”

The reality star chose not to elaborate on the potential for any future dates which could be a hint at something, however, she did say that it was just friendly and she was simply happy to “dip her toes in the dating pool,” she explained:

Let’s not get carried away. It was one friendly date,” she shared. “But no one else has asked me out on a date. So, this is literally the first person who asked me out on a date, and I said, ‘Why not?’ It’s a good practice after 5 years. … It is scary, but it [is] also invigorating. Raquel Leviss

Raquel + Peter!! Meanwhile.. ETA on @itsjameskennedy’s response ??? He’s dating someone already too. They both moved on hella fast.. maybe it’s just an L.A. thing 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/buTIyHhwrQ — mrs.harris.xo (@heather67215943) March 28, 2022

James goes Instagram official with new girlfriend

James hasn’t had any trouble getting back out there since leaving Raquel as he recently went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber with some adorable snaps from their romantic getaway.

Kennedy shared a compilation of pictures of the couple in Tulum as they shared a stunning romantic trip away together, the pictures showed a lot of PDA and the caption read:

Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. Here’s a little slide show of today’s adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short. James Kennedy

