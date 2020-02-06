University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s been a busy old time for reality star Dawn Ward of late; she’s been all over our screens this week!

Although most of us know her from her appearances on ITV’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Dawn is proving herself to be quite the chameleon. From appearing on Celebrity Come Dine with Me and showing off her culinary skills to giving viewers an insight to her day job as an interior designer on Britain’s Most Expensive Home: Building a Billionaire, Dawn has shown she’s skilled in more ways than one.

Since featuring as the lead designer on Britain’s Most Expensive Home – a Mayfair super-home being remodelled for over £65 million – many fans have begun to wonder how much Dawn Ward is worth herself.

So, what is Dawn Ward’s net worth?

Dawn Ward: Net worth

It’s a given that Dawn Ward, a Real Housewife, would be worth some money. But what people might not know is that the 46-year-old has made most of her fortunes off of her own back.

Spear’s estimated that Dawn had a net worth of £42 million.

Dawn has made this figure from a variety of means. Not only is she an incredibly successful interior designer – her clients include WAG royalty such as Coleen Rooney and Alex Gerrard – but Dawn has embarked on a variety of business ventures with her husband, ex-footballer Ashley Ward.

The couple run Bilton Ward Developments, a luxury £15 million property development company. They also opened a designer boutique called Apparel in 2005.

This is all on top of Dawn’s reality TV career, which also draws in the big bucks.

Dawn Ward on Britain’s Most Expensive Home

We got to see Dawn in action in Channel 4’s one-off documentary, Britain’s Most Expensive Home. This episode aired on Wednesday, February 5th.

For the past four years, Dawn Ward and her team have been redesigning and remodelling John Caudwell’s – founder of Phones 4u – insane Mayfair mansion. It’s twice the size of the Royal Albert Hall and has the largest private ballroom after Buckingham Palace, if that’s any indicator for its magnitude.

Speaking in the episode about the challenge and the £65 million budget, Dawn said: “It’s astronomical but honestly, for the quality and a house of this size, it’s actually quite a tight budget.”

Dawn’s luxury living

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 5th) of Celebrity Come Dine with Me 2020, viewers joined the celeb diners as they headed to Dawn’s less-than-humble abode in Cheshire.

For fans of RHOCH, this mega mansion is not an unfamiliar sight, however for those who do not know Dawn as well, we’re sure they were impressed with Dawn’s home.

Actor Steven Arnold asked whether Dawn had designed the stunning Cheshire property herself, to which she replied, “it’s my real job, ain’t it?”

Safe to say, all of her celebrity guests were incredibly impressed with the house!

