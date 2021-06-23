Who is Deanna on Botched? Updates on E! star post-surgery!











Deanna has turned to Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow to reverse surgery, and it has all been caught on camera for E!’s Botched.

Following the previous week’s visit from Hurricane Garrett, Deanna is next in line at the clinic, and hoping they can help increase her confidence.

The doctor-duo have been reversing Botched cosmetic surgery for years, and are continuing to put their expertise to use on the reality show.

Deanna is one of their recent clients, who initially walked in feeling unhappy with how her breasts looked. Reality Titbit tells her surgery story.

BOTCHED: Who is Paul Nassif? Wife, net worth and nationality!

Screenshot: Deanna, Botched, E! Entertainment Twitter

Botched: Who is Deanna?

Deanna is a client on Botched! who hopes to become a “normal husband and wife” with her partner.

She reveals that she wants to be “sexy and cute”, adding that her partner treats her like the most beautiful person to ever walk the planet.

Your First Look at Shahs of Sunset Season 9 | Bravo

At the time, the E! star confessed that the reason she doesn’t feel that way is because of how her breasts look.

I know there are many plastic surgeons in the world but when I watch @BotchedTV and I’m just like WOW🥲 @DrPaulNassif and @DrDubrow are super humans 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #botched shout out to them and their team🙏🏾 — BILLI SARAFINA (@urbesgoo) June 17, 2021

Deanna: Botched surgery explored

On tonight’s episode (June 22nd), Deanna is one of two patients who didn’t research their surgeons are suffering severe consequences.

It appears that she had breast surgery, but is not happy with the appearance of them, and has turned to the E! doctors for help.

The cosmetic surgery she previously had done on her breasts is having an impact on her confidence, especially in front of her husband.

And of course, the Botched! doctors help Deanna to feel beautiful again, both on the inside and outside.

Before people get any plastic/cosmetic surgeries, they need to watch #Botched. Watching would made people think hard about the surgery or doctor performing it. — Nicol E Melmenditon (@QueenMelmendi) June 16, 2021

Who does Deanna bring on Botched?

Deanna brings her husband along to support her

Despite Deanna’s partner believing she is the most beautiful person “on the planet”, she still lacks confidence due to the appearance of her breasts.

Her husband sits in the client chair while she opens to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif about her insecurity.

It is thought that Deanna may have had several procedures to undo the breast surgery, which several of the patients need to reverse the work.

So, it’s likely that Deanna’s partner supported her every step of the way!

Tomorrow the docs are helping Deanna feel beautiful inside and out. 💙 Watch the all-new #Botched Tuesday 9/8c only on E! pic.twitter.com/kKuqeo1iVW — E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) June 21, 2021

WATCH BOTCHED ON E! EVERY TUESDAY AT 9/8C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK